Israeli startup CloudAlly, which develops cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions, announced that it has been acquired by Dallas-based cloud email security giant Zix Corporation for $30 million.

Founded in 2011 by Avinoam Katz, CloudAlly provides a SaaS solution for enterprise-grade cloud backup and recovery. The Israeli company’s technology claims to be the first commercially accessible cloud-to-cloud backup solution. CloudAlly is a channel-first provider, serving more than 5,000 customers, 250,000 users and supported by 600 Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners. Furthermore, the company’s cloud technology is compliant with a variety of popular programs including Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, OneDrive, Salesforce, Dropbox, and more.

Avinoam Katz, CloudAlly’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: "A comprehensive data protection plan is more important than ever as companies around the world are focusing on cybersecurity for their remote workforce. We're extremely excited to join forces with Zix at this time and feel that our industry leading cloud backup service will be a complementary and valuable addition to their recently announced Secure Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of productivity, security and compliance services. This suite of services will give our rapidly growing combined customer and partner base around the world the tools they need to protect their critical cloud assets across an evolving distributed workforce."

This recent acquisition will provide Zix with its initial footprint in the cloud backup and recovery market, which is estimated to be worth upwards of $1 billion annually. In addition, this enables Zix to expand its product offering into the Microsoft Office 365 cloud backup realm. “Our acquisition of CloudAlly greatly enhances the Zix suite of solutions and will provide our partners and customers with another robust tool to drive further cloud adoption in their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer. “With CloudAlly, we can now directly address the growing demand we’ve seen from partners, customers and prospects alike for an enterprise-grade cloud backup offering with a best-in-class solution..."