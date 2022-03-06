If you’re like me, Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive has got you hooked. The team dynamics, the stress of mechanical failures, the danger of the sport, the sheer athleticism it takes to be an F1 driver– all these factors make for an amazing and addictive show and competition. Since the mechanics behind the Formula 1 races are impeccably complex, it is no surprise that cloud services are a part of the game.

Zadara, a recognized leader in edge cloud services, and Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN in the Formula 1 World Championship last week (March 3rd) announced they would be continuing their partnership of Zadara serving as their official Cloud Supplier for a second season.

Those familiar with the F1 world know that a race team must deal with many aspects of data, from trackside data to design and business systems– all of which need to be readily available across multiple locations. Lightning-fast access to this data and data protection for the long term is critical for the teams as the season evolves. Zadara’s edge cloud technology enables Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to maximize its performance on the track with best-in-class cloud services that provide simultaneous access to real-time, data-driven insights in the driver’s seat, in the paddock, and in the team’s factory in Hinwil, Switzerland. They enable low latency, high-speed access to critical systems, which leads to instantaneous analytics, but also dynamic scalability, which allows the Sauber Motorsport team to consume resources on a just-in-time, as-needed basis. As Jan Monchaux, technical director for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN stated, “Zadara’s cloud services dramatically streamline our cloud infrastructure, while enhancing performance, improving latency and putting real-time race data at our fingertips. This ability is extremely important in a sport where the difference between winning and losing can come down to just a millisecond. We depend on our cloud technology partnership with Zadara to deliver performance on and off the track by ensuring access to the right data – right when we need it.”

How it works

Zadara’s Cloud Platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of computing, storage, and network resources. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. As their partnership with Sauber Motorsport is renewed, Zadara is bringing new technology to the table: ultra-fast ISER interface with VMware computing. Essentially, the interface uses high-speed Ethernet connectivity to transfer data directly between storage devices and application memory, which allows for better performance and lower latency and delivers more capabilities with the same physical components. Both Zadara and Sauber Motorsport are ecstatic to continue in their partnership to drive performance improvements through technology.