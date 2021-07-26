Israeli startup YOOBIC, which develops an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, has secured $50 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Highland Europe. Existing investors Felix Capital, Insight Partners, and a single family office advised by BNF Capital Limited also participated in the round.

Upskilling frontline workforce

The YOOBIC platform enables companies -- mostly retail and restaurant businesses -- to virtually manage their frontline workers (salespeople, waiters, etc) in real-time.

Through the platform, managers can generate checklists for employees, so they know exactly what needs to be done at the beginning of their shift. This replaces the previous standing around waiting for a manager to start barking orders. Moreover, the platform can also create shared tasks for multiple employees, when more than one set of hands is needed.

With digitized task management, mobile learning and streamlined communications, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. YOOBIC is already helping more than 300 top brands across 80 countries to give frontline workers the digital support they need to succeed at over 335,000 locations spanning retail, hospitality, distribution, manufacturing, and more. Operations, HR, and L&D leaders at iconic companies including Boots, Carrefour, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Lidl, Peloton, Puma, Vans, VF Corp, and Sanofi all rely on YOOBIC to drive operational efficiency, achieve network-wide performance consistency, and upskill their frontline workforce.

“YOOBIC’s mission is to shape the future of work for the deskless workforce,” said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and co-founder of YOOBIC. “They are essential to business success: they are the brand ambassadors of their organization, and are responsible to keep or break the company mission. This funding will consolidate YOOBIC’s position as a global market leader for frontline teams, helping brands to ensure all their employees feel connected, fulfilled, and valued to become the leaders of tomorrow."

YOOBIC was founded by three brothers, Fabrice, Avi and Gilles Haïat, in 2014. The company’s roster counts 200, with 20 of them based at its Tel Aviv R&D center. The funded capital will help YOOBIC expand R&D and upgrade its platform with new tools and features. The company has raised $80 million to date.