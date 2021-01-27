Israeli startup BreezoMeter, which develops real-time air quality intelligence, continues its take over of major weather channels and apps. After getting tapped by Apple to lead environmental intelligence on the iOS Weather App, now telecommunications giant Verizon Media jumps on the air-quality train. As part of the partnership, Verizon will channel BreezoMeter's feature through its ecosystem of brands, initially adding the air-quality data to the popular Yahoo Weather app.

BreezoMeter provides real-time, location-based air quality data, which empowers users with informed decisions to limit their exposure to harmful air and better protect their health. This feature is made even more relevant with the ongoing viral pandemic impacting travel decisions, in addition to global wildfires polluting air quality for neighboring residents.

“By providing one of the world’s most accurate and actionable environmental data and insights, not only do we offer another layer of environmental insight to Yahoo Weather app users, but we also empower millions of people to make healthier and more informed choices on a daily, and even hourly, basis,” said Ran Korber, CEO of BreezoMeter.

Not only can Yahoo Weather app users now track air quality levels when they check their daily forecast, they now also receive activity recommendations based on real-time BreezoMeter air quality data. For instance, when air conditions are poor, the app will recommend users reduce time spent outdoors to limit exposure. Future updates will include even more features that will help users breathe cleaner air.

Brazilian McDonald's chain goes with UBQ for new trays

The UBQ thermoplastic based tray used at Brazilian McDonald's

UBQ Materials, an Israeli cleantech startup converting household waste into sustainable materials, is heading to South America to upgrade the largest McDonald’s franchise operator, Arcos Dorados, and its commitment to drive a positive impact on the environment.

UBQ has developed technology that converts household waste into a climate positive, biobased, thermoplastic. The Israeli company isn’t just another recycling joint, but rather the company’s technology can convert landfill destined trash and turn it into climate-positive thermoplastic that is compatible with industrial machinery and manufacturing standards.

"UBQ has the potential to revolutionize the way we view waste, transforming it from a liability into a valuable resource for manufacturing. The market at large is demanding sustainable solutions and the fast-food industry is no exception. UBQ enables manufacturers to create products that positively impact our world, without compromising on profitability - the solution is as simple as implementation." said Albert Douer, Executive Chairman of UBQ Materials.

The partnership will see UBQ’s thermoplastic material used in the production of initially 18,000 trays across 30 McDonald’s restaurants across 20 Brazilian state capitals. Arcos Dorados plans to utilize UBQ’s material as part of its ongoing effort to further lower its carbon footprint. And for all of you McDonald’s lovers out there, don’t worry you won’t notice the difference.