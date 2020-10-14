Israeli company Windward, which developed a predictive maritime intelligence platform powered by AI, announced a partnership with British AI-driven energy analytics company Vortexa. The joint venture will see the two companies exchange maritime data in order to provide greater visibility into compliance and risk factors across the global tanker fleet in the context of physical trading and chartering activities.

AI-powered maritime intelligence for smarter shipping

Founded in 2010 by CEO Ami Daniel and Head of U.S. Matan Peled, Windward's vessel risk assessment capabilities based on its AI-driven predictive intelligence solution will enhance Vortexa's analytics platform, giving shipping companies the deep data insight that the current maritime landscape demands. On the other hand, Vortexa's real-time and detailed global cargo level information and advanced ship-to-ship tracking data will provide a boost to Windward's Predictive Maritime Intelligence solution, providing users with educated, data-backed insight for better decision making.

"Partnering with Vortexa is a win-win for global maritime intelligence and risk mitigation," said Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward. "Both companies have highly specialized capabilities and data, and sharing intelligence on certain risk factors will enable each company to continuously improve their offerings so maritime stakeholders can conduct business with confidence."

With international regulations currently on the strict side due to the global pandemic, now, the maritime ecosystem more than ever is reliant on the exchange data related to comprehensive cargo flow and maritime risk factors. Mitigating risk is of charterers, shipping companies, and other stakeholders in the global maritime ecosystem, enabling them to minimize physical trading and operational risks, avoid heavy fines and costly delays.

"Our partnership with Windward will enable physical trading and tanker chartering opportunities shown at Vortexa's analytics platform to be analyzed together with vessel risk factors provided by Windward," said Fabio Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Vortexa. "This unique combination of predictive intelligence will help our clients to physically trade with a greater level of confidence and avoid some of the most P&L-destroying operational and compliance 'surprises'."