Authored by Anat Gil, Director of Employee Success at Salesforce Israel

Across all industries we’re seeing the need for digital-first businesses that are customer-centric, data-driven, and deliver fast time to value. In 2022, change will be the new normal. Embedding organizational resilience through digital transformation and building loyalty among stakeholders will be at the heart of every business leader’s agenda. Those which do not use this moment to adapt to the changing priorities of employees, customers and communities will be left behind.

The future of work will be built on connected, hybrid experiences

The workplace has rapidly evolved, and with it, employee expectations — forcing organizations to deliver digital‐first and connected experiences to drive productivity and retain talent. Teams want flexibility, autonomy and choice about where they work, when they work and how they work.



As the digital HQ becomes more important than your physical HQ, more companies will look to implement a strategy that empowers employees with easy access to the apps and data they need to do their jobs most effectively, from anywhere. With the right workflow and hyper-automation they will unlock productivity, accelerate time‐to‐market, and transform employee and customer experiences for the better.

Accelerating from the Great Resignation to the Great Retention

Companies that create an environment for greater employee commitment and engagement will enjoy significantly improved top-line growth rates. In the post-pandemic world in particular, organizations will want to accelerate from the Great Resignation to the Great Retention.



We can expect more HR professionals to transition to become true strategic partners - using data and analytics to generate insights into organizational health, and recommending strategies to support transformation growth. Adapting a holistic approach to employee health and wellbeing and focus on programs enabling greater flexible working arrangements will only grow in importance. Increasingly, too, companies ought to look at their roles and explore what is possible, including flexible working models, to suit employees’ situations.

Companies must put their values into action



From climate change to widening inequality, expectations have never been greater for companies to play their part in tackling the greatest challenges our world faces. At a time of unprecedented transformation and several urgent crises, as well as investing in our businesses we must invest in the strength and resiliency of our communities.



When it comes to attracting and retaining talent, the future belongs to businesses who act now to embed environmental, social, and corporate governance into everything they do. Trusted Enterprises are sustainable enterprises. Every company is going to have to pay attention to its carbon footprint and join the “Race to Zero,” where more companies commit to 1.5% Celsius science-based targets. Technology will play a crucial role on this journey.



Increasingly, too, business leaders recognize this extends well beyond the walls of their company – they must also consider the role that their supply chain plays on the world around them and how their whole ecosystem can work together to improve. As the world changes, businesses must change with it.