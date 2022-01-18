Walnut, the creator of the world’s first sales and marketing demo experience platform, today announces the close of its $35 million Series B funding round led by Felicis Ventures, just four months after its series A round.

We’re going nuts for it

Product demos have massive pain points for all those involved; Demos can be a generic experience for prospects but tracking their insights can also be tricky. Walnut is addressing those hiccups.

Walnut is the world's first Sales Experience Platform, that puts the prospect in the center of the sales engagement and empowers sales leaders to own the entire process without relying on any back-end team. Walnut’s no-code platform enables customer-facing teams, such as sales and marketing teams, to create and manage customized, interactive, embedded product demos quickly and efficiently. They can integrate them into their sales and marketing processes, which reduces sales and closing time. It even allows users to track tangible insights leading to better clarity for team leaders. Now, SaaS companies can put the needs of their prospects in the center by providing them with a memorable experience that converts sales.

Sales teams across the globe are turning to Walnut’s platform for it is both intuitive and scalable and has an impact both on employees’ and customers’ sales experience. Walnut has grown 700% in ARR since commencing the previous round of fundraising and is already helping almost 100 SaaS customers provide great sales experiences for their prospects. The company’s fast-growing client list includes Adobe, Dell, Medallia, NetApp, Treasure Data, Funnel, People AI and ContractBook. Walnut will use the funds from this round to meet the increasing customer demand, grow its team across its different offices in the U.S, Europe, and Israel, and continue to develop its unique technology and platform.

"Walnut is the first and leading Sales Experience platform that is revolutionizing how go-to-market teams interact with customers by increasing conversions, shortening the sales cycle and adding deep PLG insights to the revenue funnel,” said Viviana Faga, General Partner at Felicis. “We were blown away by our conversations with customers, who had shortened their time to sale by 2.5 weeks, without writing a line of code. Walnut is the leader in the Sales Experience category, and this new funding will accelerate hiring to manage inbound demand. Every company needs a sales experience platform to accelerate the time-to- sale and to deeply understand the product value proposition via powerful analytics. I could not be more excited to join the board of Walnut and partner with Yoav, Danni and the team during this exciting time of growth."

Walnut was founded by Yoav Vilner and Danni Friedland in 2020. They have raised a total of $56 million to date, with a slew of investors, from NFX, Eight Roads Ventures, A Capital and more.