Israeli startup Walnut, which empowers sales teams with a code-free customizable platform to drive conversion rate, announced $2.5 million in Seed funding. The investment was led by VC firm NFX Capital, with a number of notable industry investors getting in on the action, including Liquid2 Partners Michael Ma and four-time Super Bowl winner Joe Montana, Wix CEO Avishay Abrahami, former Y Combinator PT Partner and current Mercury CEO Immad Akhund, and other private investors.

No code custom models liberate the salesperson

Walnut’s technology provides sales team members with a no-code-needed personalized demo experience to improve the sales process and customer journey. The drag-and-drop solution aims to liberate the salesperson from the product/design/R&D pipeline, which usually is engulfed in pride and confusion, and drive a higher conversion rate by emphasizing a customer’s personal narrative and using the customer’s needs to build the sales pitch and subsequent model.

“Our mission is to turn inside sales from an art form to a science. By doing so we can remove the guesswork from the methods in which tech companies are currently selling their products, mostly relying on human touch and personal talent of salespeople. By fully automating the process, sales teams will be equipped to perform exponentially better, with minimal effort and at a much higher conversion rate,” says Yoav Vilner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Walnut.

Despite the company only being established earlier this year, Walnut is led by two proven experts from the industry in serial entrepreneurs CEO Yoav Vilner and CTO Danni Friedland. The platform empowers sales representatives or even company executives by running product demos as a live experience, even when the actual product is offline or in development. Users can add or remove features, personalize the content, and gain access to data insights that can make the presentation more effective. Having the capability to do a live demo without depending on the product being fully online or functional, puts focus on the customer experience and reduces the risk of technical glitches.

“Over the past six months, we focused our resources on perfecting the combination of multiple technologies to provide sales teams with the tools needed for frictionless customized and optimized product demos. We realized that the need for such a service increased massively since the onset of the pandemic, as remote sales became common practice,” Vilner adds.

Walnut founders CEO Yoav Vilner and CTO Danni Friedland credit: Business Wire

Apart from customizing the sales demo experience, Walnut also enhances sales teams’ capabilities in targeting their sales messaging based on data and automation. With the ability to scale their platform depending on the customer’s enterprise size, Walnut has already attracted a few interesting market names such as NASDAQ traded data-security company Varonis and SaaS company Namogoo. Furthermore, the company is looking to leverage its growing market and newly acquired funding to expand model offerings and opportunities in sales across industries.

“Besides having a great team, we found Walnut an appealing investment as they approach a big market and are solving a cross-vertical problem,” says Gigi Levy-Weiss, managing partner at NFX. “Nearly every company has to face the challenges of demonstrating live products during sales calls. Now with the switch to remote sales, the product is seeing a surge in demand from early-bird clients and the waiting list is growing every day.”