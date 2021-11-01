Sponsored by:

It’s safe to assume that marketers these days are familiar with the term account-based marketing (ABM).

The goal of ABM is to focus marketing efforts on growth engines that the company previously defined as strategic, even if they aren’t necessarily more profitable. It’s a highly centralized procedure with a more accurate funnel than traditional digital marketing methodologies have to offer.

But just in case you’re not familiar, or if you’d like to get better acquainted, ABM is a strategic business approach that targets specific companies and decision-makers within a market and utilizes personalized campaigns to upsell, cross-sell, and maximize retention. This tactic requires input from both the marketing and sales teams, and is most effective when they can identify highly qualified leads and agree on key accounts.

The ABM method usually dictates predefined and focused marketing activity for a very limited target audience. In order to produce a successful campaign of this kind, it is necessary to integrate personalization at the highest level—potentially leading to a significantly greater ROI (return on investment).

There are 3 main layers to each ABM campaign:

A wide audience (One-to-many) Dedicated customer events based on industries or personas (One-to-few) Focusing on a specific person in a particular organization (One-to-one Field Marketing)

So now that we’ve familiarized ourselves with ABM, how can you actually create an ABM campaign? What are the next steps you need to take?

Personalize your content for your target audience

What you will learn:

How to devise an ABM strategy from scratch

What makes ABM stand out from other marketing strategies

What are the key challenges to building an ABM strategy

How to identify and understand your ABM persona

How to reach your target audience

How to create the best, personalized content for your persona

How to create synergy between marketing and sales

How to define KPIs for success

Meet the Speakers

Alison Lolis – RVP, Global Field Marketing at WalkMe

Alison established the Field Marketing infrastructure and now leads the ABM In-Person strategy. With an MBA from the University of Redlands, she has more than ten years of experience in the high-tech marketing space.

Mickael Bizouati – Marketing Operations Manager at WalkMe

Mickael is one of the ABM strategy leads at WalkMe, with over ten years of experience in the B2B SaaS industry and an alumnus of the DemandBase ABM training program. He’s a double MBA from the Institute of Technology in Mexico and the KEDGE Business School.

Jordan Lang – Content Marketing Writer

Jordan is WalkMe’s Content Writing Specialist. He began his journey at the company as an SDR, and is now a part of the marketing team, making his mark on the ABM program with incredibly personalized content that speaks to our personas.

Jordana Mozer – Director of Product Marketing at WalkMe

Jordana leads the Solution & Product team at WalkMe, from strategy to execution. She has over ten years of experience in the high-tech marketing and communications sphere. She has a master’s degree in International Relations from the Reichman University in Herzliya.

About WalkMe

WalkMe is an Israeli company that was founded in 2011 by President Rafael Sweary and CEO Dan Adika. The company developed a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) that doesn’t require additional code to be written. Its goal is to help enterprises assess, promote, and act in order to maximize the impact of digital transformation, and that way to improve the efficiency of software used by the company. The WalkMe product line serves both its clients' employees and their customers.

Currently, the company has over 2,000 customers, including 155 Fortune 500 companies. WalkMe is currently public on the NASDAQ and experiencing monumental growth.

Alongside the main product, WalkMe is building a new category called DAP, and it includes an academy, a marketplace, and even a new profession generator: a dashboard for adopting digital tools. The background that’s highlighting the need for the product is the fact that 70% of companies have reported digital transformation failure. This is where WalkMe enters the game.

About WizTime

A series of digital events about technology, entrepreneurship, and everything in between. As part of the series, we host key figures from the local high-tech and entrepreneur scene. The project is in cooperation with Geektime, the largest tech and entrepreneurial media in Israel; and the social organization Wize, one of the biggest production companies in Israel, producing nearly 400 annual events, webinars, and workshops in order to help make data and information accessible to the general public. WizeTime's activities are carried out in collaboration with and with the support of the high-tech companies and leading investment firms in Israel and are widely exposed through its partners’ communities: Geektime (more than 700,000 unique visitors a month) and Wize (more than 150,000 uniques through the organization's media assets).