Israeli autonomous vehicle verification innovator, Foretellix announced it will team up with none other than Swedish automotive giant, Volvo, more specifically Volvo Autonomous Solutions. The new partnership will help create a Coverage Driven Verification solution for autonomous driving solutions operating on both public roads and in confined areas. “The partnership with Foretellix gives us access to state-of-the-art verification tools and accelerating our time to market,” said Magnus Liljeqvist, Global Technology Manager Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

Automating autonomous vehicle verification

Foretellix has developed a platform that uses big data analytics and intelligent automation tools to coordinate and monitor millions of driving scenarios, to expose bugs and edge cases, including the most extreme cases. This way, vehicle manufacturers can safely and in a controlled environment run numerous critical tests before streamlining production, making the Israeli startup’s coverage-driven methodologies highly important for the future of the autonomous vehicle. Volvo Autonomous Solutions will jointly adapt Foretellix’s verification system for both highways and confined area applications, such as mines and quarries.

The partnership will focus on providing high levels of safety and productivity of Volvo Autonomous Solution vehicles and machines. The ability of the solution to orchestrate large-scale simulation and conduct the big data analysis required will lead to a substantial reduction in costs and time to market, ensuring faster operational readiness and the ability to safely scale up the system across multiple sites and ODDs. The solution will enable massive scale testing of millions of different scenarios, which will validate autonomous vehicles and machines dealing with anything they might encounter within their specified Operational Design Domain (ODD).

We are very proud to partner with Volvo Group. This partnership is a significant milestone for the industry as it is the first time that large-scale Coverage Driven Verification will be used for verification of ADS in confined areas. Our partnership will combine the expertise of the two companies and set a new standard in the verification of automated driving systems, boosting both safety and productivity,” said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix, a company which has seen movement during COVID. In addition to the Volvo partnership, the company has already linked with some major players who share in the autonomous vehicle future, including the acquisition of an American startup, as well as joining forces with both DENSO and Mobileye.