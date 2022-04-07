Viz.ai, the leading AI-powered disease detection and care coordination platform has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. Existing investors Scale Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Threshold, Google Ventures, Sozo Ventures, CRV, and Susa also participated in the round.

Helping patients get better, faster, and more equitable access to life-saving treatments

Like all elaborate systems, the healthcare system has many inefficiencies. However, when important systems like healthcare don’t work as smoothly as they could, people's health and lives are on the table. That is why Viz.ai was developed. In an unfortunate incident, a patient underwent brain surgery. Though the surgery was performed successfully, it was done too late in the progression of the disease, so the patient died regardless. This highlighted a flaw in the healthcare system which is that systematic but preventable processes delays undermine the work of care teams and put patients at risk.

Viz.ai is a life science platform that uses AI to transform healthcare. It uses AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care for a variety of acute and emergent diseases across hospitals and health systems. Their

intelligent care coordination solution creates a synchronized system of collaboration and action for hospitals that delivers critical diagnostic data at decision-making moments. It does so by solving the fundamental problem of connecting radiologists, emergency physicians, and primary care practitioners to the optimal specialists for a particular disease, to facilitate care coordination and ensure optimized and consistent care pathways. This, therefore, reduces variability. It provides intelligent care coordination, with a solid foundation of clinical evidence. Moreover, the platform is embedded in clinical workflows, with extremely high engagement and wide adoption. Recently, they launched an additional solution that revolutionizes the way medical devices and pharmaceutical companies perform clinical trials and bring their treatments to market. And so, Viz.ai is helping accelerate patient access to new effective treatments by expediting clinical trials. They also launched a solution for aortic disease, pulmonary embolism, and cerebral aneurysms, and is 510(k) pending for subdural hematoma. What’s more, is that their comprehensive neurovascular and vascular AI platform is clinically proven to save time and improve patient outcomes.

“The Viz.ai platform has been the single most impactful advance I’ve seen as a physician, permitting the entire care team to mobilize immediately and deliver time-sensitive treatment faster. In addition, Viz Recruit permits us to automatically screen patients for clinical trial enrollment, ensuring we can offer cutting edge studies and treatments to more eligible patients.” – Chris Kellner, MD, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon in the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

More and more healthcare systems are looking to digital health to complement and enhance traditional efforts, so much so that the number of hospitals in the U.S. and EMEA using Viz has surpassed 1000, with millions of patients already served. Through this vast network of hospital and health system customers, Viz.ai is assisting in the care of one patient every 34 seconds. Viz.ai has signed partnerships with several of the world’s largest life science companies, with current customers like Mount Sinai Health System, HCA Healthcare, UPMC, and CommonSpirit Health. With the new capital, Viz will continue its growth trajectory to expand its global customer base and broaden the platform to detect and triage additional diseases. As Chris Mansi, MD, Viz.ai co-founder and CEO stated, “We will continue to invest heavily in cutting edge technology and services to integrate deeply into the clinical workflow, allowing us to automate disease detection, increase the diagnostic rate and enhance workflow across an entire hub and spoke health system. More patients receive the right treatment, resulting in better patient outcomes and improved financial efficiency for the health system.”

Viz.ai was founded in 2016 by Dr. Chris Mansy (CEO) and Dr. David Golan (CTO). They have locations in San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Portugal, and Amsterdam, and employ over 350 people. They plan on hiring an additional 200 employees in the next year. This funding round brings the total amount raised by Viz to $250 million at a $1.2 billion valuation.