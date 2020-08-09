Uniper Care, an integrated social engagement and telehealth company focused on older adults, announced that it closed $4 million in funding to combat the issue of loneliness and isolation among older adults. The investment round was led by Zeev Ventures, a Palo Alto venture capital firm that previously invested in successful high-growth startups like Houzz, TripActions, Hippo Insurance, and Tipalti. Also participating in the round were Mediterranean Towers Ventures, a strategic investor in early-stage technology companies developing disruptive solutions for aging, and a group of Angel investors.

“COVID-19 highlights the importance of using technology to improve the lives of our most vulnerable population – older adults,” says Oren Zeev, Founding Partner of Zeev Ventures. “We are proud to support the growth of an important innovation that will help older adults stay active physically and mentally, improving their overall health and quality of life.”

The Israeli startup’s unique solution aims at bringing the digitization revolution to the fingertips of senior citizens. The technology easily adapts to TV sets or other mobile devices, enabling users an interactive communication channel hub, where they can access wellness programs, interact and receive care remotely from medical personnel, as well as video-chatting with families and friends.

The interactive program will feature key services aimed at flattening the loneliness curve among elder adults. In addition, the platform is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth module that is accompanied by a comprehensive analytics dashboard that enables healthcare personnel and providers a remote access channel to determine and provide a medical status of at-risk elderly adults, through the use of TV or mobile devices.

“Our service can facilitate clinical assessments,” says Rami Kirshblum, CEO of Uniper Care. “Health plans and providers can remotely assess if their members are at risk for depression, anxiety, or a potential fall so that medical intervention can mitigate these issues at the onset, assuring higher quality of care for older adults.”

Uniper Care partners with health plans, health providers, hospitals, assisted living facilities, non-profits, and government organizations to reduce healthcare costs for seniors while increasing the quality and accessibility of care for the golden aged population. The solution has been deployed across the United States, including with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, to alleviate the loneliness and isolation that older adults and the at-risk population experience during and beyond COVID-19.

“The health and wellbeing of the older adult population is one that is crucial to the healthcare system,” says Dr. Yael Benvenisti, CEO of Mediterranean Towers Ventures. “As the older adult population grows exponentially, now is more important than ever to provide a solution that keeps them active and engaged in a meaningful way. We are honored to be a part of Uniper’s mission to empower older adults to thrive and stay socially active as they grow older.”

Uniper Care was founded in 2016 by CEO Rami Kirshblum and COO Avi Price. The company’s headquarters are located in Tel Aviv. Uniper intends to use the capital to accelerate product development and expand the company’s global sales and marketing efforts. To date, the company has landed $7 million in total funding.