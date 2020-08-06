

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, and Israeli defense technology leader, RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., have agreed to join forces to establish the first Iron Dome Weapon System production line outside of Israel. The new partnership, called Raytheon RAFAEL Area Protection Systems, anticipates finalizing a site location before the end of the year.

The new manufacturing joint venture will see the production and deployment of the Tamir launcher and interceptor missile, as well as its American cousin, SkyHunter. Both of the missiles are perdominantly used as a defensive measure protecting the skies by intercepting long range missiles and short-ranged bombardment threats.

"This will be the first Iron Dome all-up-round facility outside of Israel, and it will help the U.S. Department of Defense and allies across the globe obtain the system for defense of their service members and critical infrastructure," said Raytheon Missiles & Defense Systems' Sam Deneke, vice president of Land Warfare & Air Defense business execution.

The Defense technology giants have already proven their shared vision in the creation of the celebrated defensive innovation Iron Dome technology, which has successfully intercepted over 2,500 missile boasting a success rate of 90%. This partnership continues a decade long collaboration between the weapon manufacturers, bringing to life advanced technologies that aim at providing defensive systems that keep our skies filled with nothing but clouds.

"We are excited about this new stage in our partnership with Raytheon and proud of our U.S. production," said Brig. Gen. (res.) Pini Yungman, executive vice president for Air and Missile Defense of RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems. "We have long partnered on U.S. production of Iron Dome and are pleased to increase manufacturing and bring SkyHunter to the U.S."