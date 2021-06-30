We are Stephanie Cherni and Iara Galimini, a team of energetic content creators and experienced marketers, passionate about innovation and effective communication.



Our goal is to show the Israeli ecosystem to the world by introducing innovative tech companies which provide smart solutions in order to generate a positive social impact.

"Creating a waste-free world by transforming waste into a climate positive material."

UBQ Materials is a company that is converting household waste into sustainable bio-based materials. Their vision is to create a world where finite resources are reused infinitely, landfills are eliminated and the environment is preserved for future generations.

Earlier this year, the company announced that fast food giant, McDonald's, has decided to take a more sustainable path for getting food from the kitchen to the table. Surprisingly, the fashion industry, which has highlighted the importance of transitioning to a more sustainable supply chain, has also identified UBQ as a potential solution to challenges facing the industry today.

Join us and immerse yourself into the future!