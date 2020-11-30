After upgrading the fashion game’s sustainability approach, Israeli cleantech startup UBQ Materials, which develops sustainable materials from waste, continues to show industry versatility, by announcing a collaboration with Motherson Group, a multinational Tier 1 automotive manufacturer.

From Mercedes down the supply chain

UBQ is a very unique company, with a science backed solution that solves problems across many industries. The Israeli innovator has developed technologies that convert household waste, like food leftovers, cardboard, plastics, diapers, and others, into climate-positive material. The company’s system breaks waste down to its most basic material in order to further determine a viable application, and then the material is reassembled and bound together into a matrix, creating a novel climate-positive material with applications across industries.

“We have embarked on a very ambitious project”, says Sophie Tuviahu, VP of Business Development and Sales at UBQ Materials. “Automotive standards are demanding and we aim to be an approved raw material in a wide scope of applications in the automotive industry.”

The partnership will center around implementing the eco-friendly UBQ thermoplastic into auto parts manufactured by the Motherson Group, which as with all its materials is derived from standard household waste. In February 2020, UBQ Materials embarked on its first partnership in the automotive industry with Daimler, manufacturer of Mercedes Benz. As a result of successful progress and advanced developments, UBQ Materials was introduced to Motherson. UBQ Materials was selected by Motherson as an innovation partner in Plug and Play’s Startup Autobahn, a platform that connects emerging technologies to pilot opportunities with multinational corporations.

Motherson taps the Israeli materials wizards at UBQ to provide sustainable solutions to aid in their customers’ sustainability commitments. “Motherson is a global tier-one manufacturer and supplier to the industry and as such, we are very conscious of continually seeking ways to be more sustainable, to reduce the environmental impact of our business, and to look for ways of increasing use of recycled and sustainable materials”, explains Barrie Painter, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing and Strategic Technology at Motherson.

Motherson is currently testing and evaluating the incorporation of UBQ in the production of a range of interior and exterior automobile parts. Following further trials and examinations, Motherson and UBQ have every intention to see this collaboration through to serial production.