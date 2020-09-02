Israeli company TytoCare, which developed on-demand AI-powered remote telehealth exams, announced the approval of its telehealth solution by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). TytoCare can now distribute its solution to health organizations and consumers across the country.

TytoCare's TGA approval comes on the heals of the Australian Government’s push for the adoption of telehealth technologies as a main source of medical care resulting in significant utilization increases: In the first month since the outbreak of the pandemic the Australian government was able to provide care to more than 3 million patients through telehealth channels

Between March to June 2020, Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). which is a list of the subsidized Medicare options in Australia, saw 17.2 million telehealth consultations, and more than 57% of healthcare professionals are currently using a telehealth platform. TytoCare will embark on its Australian launch by forming strong partnerships with leading telehealth companies, health systems, and insurance providers.

"With government support in place, the Australian healthcare industry is accelerating telehealth adoption at a critical time for global health. We are proud to help pave a new path forward for healthcare delivery in Australia, providing care for as many patients as possible," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "By enabling a physical examination that virtually replicates an in-person visit, TytoCare will greatly enhance the ability of health organizations and consumers to connect for clinic-quality care from the comfort of home. We look forward to working with Australian care providers to deliver the best virtual solutions to their patients."

With both CE and FDA approvals behind them, TytoCare provides added value to the telehealth process by going beyond audio and video capabilities. The handheld device and telehealth platform enable heart, lung, skin, ear, throat, and abdomen examinations, and measures body temperature and heart rate, allowing patients and clinicians to connect for primary and chronic care visits. The solution enables healthcare organizations to protect providers by reducing in-person visits, while allowing the general population to receive care without entering medical facilities, helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and significantly reducing the increased burden on already overworked health organizations.

TytoCare was founded in 2012 by CEO Dedi Gilad and COO Ofer Tzadik. The company’s headquarters are based out of New York, and the company’s product TytoHome platform was awarded one of the best healthcare inventions for 2019 by TIME magazine.