The Israeli tech scene is bubbling! These past couple of weeks prove the technological diversity of the local ecosystem, disrupting industries, and providing critical solutions at scale worldwide.

The funding keeps pouring in for Israeli startups, who continue to expand strategically around the globe. We notice a trend heating up, with Israeli Unicorns taking the SPAC route to the public domain, and much more.

From artificial pollinizers to the state of Israeli Seed investing, it has been an eventful couple of weeks:

Foodtech & Agtech

Edete's artificial pollinizer to replace honey bees in Australia

Close to 75% of global crops rely on insect pollination, but what if we didn't have to? Israeli agtech startup Edete deploys an alternative pollination solution to the honeybee. Read more...

Future Meat raises $26.75

The Israeli foodtech company has successfully produced cultured chicken for under $8. Future Meat founder: "Cultured meat technology is the Apollo program of the 21st century". Read more...

Software & Cloud

Microsoft leads investment in Evinced

Israeli startup Evinced provides accessibility software at the development stage. In spite of the higher cause, accessibility has become a multi-million dollar commercial requirement. Read more...

deepdub "deep fakes" voices of famous actors

Israeli startup deepdub takes ML to the dubbing industry, enabling your favorite Hollywood actors to speak other languages. Read more...

Oracle announces new regional cloud in Israel

With great innovation, comes a great need for infrastructure. This is where global tech giant Oracle enters the story, as it becomes the first multinational player to launch a cloud region in Israel. Read more...

Gaming

Anzu.io monetizes virtual real estate

Israeli startup Anzu taps the gaming industry to expand and conquer new real estate for prime marketing campaigns. Read more...

Cyber-Security

Armis doubles valuation

After the Insight Partners acquisition - a record for Israeli cyber - Armis is back on the fundraising wagon, this time doubling the company's valuation. Read more...

Which enterprises keep the most data of Israeli users?

The Israeli consumer's private info is being kept by 450 different global companies. Who controls the most? From who Israelis demanded data deletion? and who complied the quickest? Read more...

EQT leads mega-investment in CYE

Founded nearly a decade ago, cyber firm CYE announced its first funding round from external investors, and it did it with a $120 million Mega-round, led by EQT Private Equity and 83North. Read more...

Fintech

Payoneer takes SPAC to NASDAQ

Another Israeli startup graduates to NASDAQ via SPAC. This time fintech firm Payoneer enters the big leagues, and looks to raise $300M from the move. Read more...

PayZen has a better idea for hospital collection

Israeli startup PayZen lands Seed funding to revolutionize the way healthcare centers collect and patients pay their bills. Read more...

Mesh Payments brings SME financials into the 21st century

Mesh Payments, an Israeli startup innovating the corporate payments management industry, secured a $13 million funding round. Read more...

MedTech

P-Cure fights cancer with protons

Aiming to replace standard radiotherapy, P-Cure launches protons at tumors, promising a cheaper and more effective cancer treatment. Read more...

CLEW secures FDA OK

After receiving emergency approval at the height of the pandemic outbreak, CLEW gets the official stamp - with a platform to optimize the Intensive Care Unit. Read more...

Rhino Health connects hospitals with AI

The Israeli startup emerges from stealth mode with Seed funding; looks to combine healthcare and Federated Learning to ensure privacy, but allow collaboration. Read more...

Sales Tech

Lusha leaves the bootstrap behind

Israeli startup Lusha develops a data insight platform for sales teams. The firm secures an impressive Series A after running as a bootstrap for the past half-decade. Read more...

Artificial Intelligence

NeuReality emerges from stealth

Israeli startup NeuReality, which develops AI compute for cloud data centers and edge nodes, comes out of stealth mode with an $8 million Seed announcement. Read more...

DigitalOwl simplifies insurance claims

DigitalOwl, an Israeli startup developing AI-powered analysis of medical records for insurers, emerges from stealth with $6.5 million in Seed funding. Read more...

Automotive

Otonomo chooses SPAC path to NASDAQ

Employees and stakeholders will have $60M to play with. Otonomo CEO: "It's easier gaining trust as a public company, rather than just an Israeli startup". Read more...

Venture Capital

NFX launches new biotech fund

NFX launches NFX Bio: a new investment arm that will finance pre-seed and Seed rounds of Israeli and American biotech companies. Read more...

From the eyes of the investor: The state of Israeli Seed funding

Over 30 Seed focused venture capital firms took part in Ground Up Ventures survey. Average investment? How long will it last? Which industries will rise from COVID ash? And which industries need to prepare for struggle?. Read more...