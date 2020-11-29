Following a small dip in funding during October, Israeli startups raised over $1 billion ($1.032 billion to be exact) in no less than 34 transactions during the month of November. This comes to a $300 million bump compared to last month’s $731 million in 38 transactions. Even during the pre-COVID days of November 2019, Israeli startups “only” closed 26 transactions totaling $840 million. Using some expert math skills we see that the nearly $200 million difference showcases a significant rise in Israeli fundraising efforts.

3 Mega-Rounds

With October showing funding love to the early-stage startups, counting 27 Seed or Series A investments. This month, things were a bit more balanced, with 18 early-stage investments and 16 rounds landing in later-stage startups’ pockets - pulling in a third of the total November sum with $750 million.

This month’s total ballooned mostly due to 3 Mega-funding rounds (of over $100M) including SentinelOne, this month’s star pupil, raking in a whopping $267 million and tripling its valuation. We also welcomed two newcomers into the Unicorn club during the Thanksgiving month, with Forter and Cato Networks netting $125 million and $130 million in investment, respectively.

Alongside the startup fundraising celebration, it was also reported this month that 3 new VC funds closed their listings, fronting a combined $261 million for Israeli startup investment. Veteran investor Yahal Zilka’s 10D venture fund secured $110 million to focus resources on Seed and Series A stage startups. Whereas, Peregrine Ventures raised $101 million hunting for the more advanced-stage startups - on the IPO, acquisition, or merger doorstep. The third fund looking to invest in Israeli startups is China-based VC RunYoung, which raised $50 million to track down the next Israeli life-science superstars.

In the Israeli exit department, it was November’s 4 acquisitions that showed up October’s 3 exits, with the biggest one being Snap’s acquisition of Voca.ai for $70 million. In addition, cnvrg.io was gulped up by Intel, Israel’s Fixel was acquired by an American eCommerce company LOGIQ, even one Israeli company put on its acquisition shoes, with Kenshoo getting Signal Analytics, and more.



November 2020 fundraising





Nurami Medical raises $6M

Israeli MedTech startup Nurami Medical, which develops post-surgical soft-tissue healing solutions, announced a $6 million Series B funding round. The investment was led by Almeda Ventures, with participation from Leon Recanati's private equity investment company, GlenRock

Riverside.fm emerges from stealth with $2.5M

Israeli startup Riverside.fm, a Tel Aviv-based developer of a remote podcasting studio platform, emerged from stealth mode with a $2.5 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by Oren Zeev, founder of Zeev Ventures, who also invested in Israeli startup Tipalti. One of the startups most notable beneficiaries from the remote studio solution is former First Lady

ReSec secures $4M

Israeli cyber startup ReSec, which develops a non-anti-virus malware penetration solution for enterprises, announced that it has secured a $4 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by QBN Capital, with participation from

High Lander nabs $3M

Israeli startup High Lander, which develops end-to-end software-based autonomous drone fleets management solution, announced a $3 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by India's most progressive Tier 2 defensive engineering company

Cellwize land$32M

While 5G networks are being deployed globally and mobile tech adoption is at an all-time high, Cellwize, which develops an AI-powered radio access network platform to automate 5G network deployment, announced the completion of a $32 million Series B funding round

OutSense' flushed with $2.2M

Israeli startup OutSense, which develops an IoT device for analyzing human waste, announced a $2.2 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Peregrine Ventures. The startup was founded in 2016 and is an alumnus of

Lightico scores $13M

Lightico, which develops an enterprise-consumer interaction platform, announced a $13 million funding round. The investment was led by Oxx, with participation from Capital One Ventures and Harmony Partners, in addition to the company's existing investors

SentinelOne goes triple Unicorn

Israeli cyber firm SentinelOne just won't stop. After raising $120 million a year and a half ago, and following another $200 million payday from February this year, Reuters reports that the company has completed another funding round totaling $267 million. This recent funding round was based on a company valuation of

Limaca Medical raises $1.25M

Israeli MedTech startup Limaca Medical, which develops an endoscopic ultrasound biopsy solution, announced a $1.25 million funding round out of a total of $1.5 million. The investment was led by Trendlines Group, with participation from

Torr secures Seed investment

Foodtech startup Torr, which develops natural and healthy food ingredients, announced that it had secured an undisclosed Seed investment from one of the biggest snacking companies in the world

Zero Egg poaches $5M

Zero Egg is part of the growing foodtech trend of providing new ways of consuming plant-based products. The startup is developing two main products that aim to replace the eggs

Ride Vision scores $7M

As of today Ride Vision has no real market competitors: "The are only really adaptive cruise control systems for luxury models. Currently, their technology is radar-based and focuses on acceleration and deceleration of the bike. These are more of comfort solutions rather than safety"

Cato Networks secures $130M

Israeli startup Cato Networks, which develops a cloud-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, announced the closing of a $130 million mega funding round. The round was based on an over $1 billion company valuation, which introduces yet another Israeli member into the prestigious Unicorn

Listory lands $4M

"Listory is measuring your delight and appreciation rather than attention and infinite scrolling. Unlike many other social feeds, Listory is an opinionated, mission driven app that is shaping new content consumption habits while helping you get smarter and happier"

Obligo raises $15.5M

"With the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, deposit-free renting has never been more relevant." Obligo announced a $15.5 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by 10D

build.security nets $6M

Build.security claims to offer the first "true platform for authorization," providing developers with a simple way to eliminate the kind of product vulnerabilities that have the potential to capsize entire organizations when exploited

Intelligo Group scores $15M

AI startup Intelligo Group, a provider of personal and business background screening powered by artificial intelligence, announced a $15 million Series B funding round. The investment was led by

ControlUp secures $27M

ControlUp enables ITOps teams to monitor, analyze and directly remediate problems in their on-premise, hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure in real-time using an ITOps analytics and management platform

BeyondMinds lands $15M

Israeli startup BeyondMinds developed a helpful platform that simplifies the adoption and adjustment of AI solutions

K Health brings in $42M

An interesting Israeli MedTech startup called K Health is attempting to reduce the Google based diagnosis process with a free digital health platform that anonymously

AI21 Labs raises $34.5M

"We're just getting started on our mission to create AI solutions that will help rethink how we read and write," said AI21 co-founder. AI21 Labs announced it has raised $34.5 million in equity funding to double-down on its AI technology and continue to build additional category-defining products

Forter joins the Unicorn club

"We set out to create a global coalition of merchants, banks and payment providers that fight fraud together"

Verbit Lands $60M

Verbit has developed a transcription and captioning platform that leverages a unique hybrid-model of AI, driven by a combined Machine-Learning and NLP engine with 22,000 human transcribers to provide.

Konnecto raises $3.5M

Konnecto's platform named 'Reveal & Disrupt' offers enterprises clear insight into the earliest stages of competitors' consumer journey. The platform empowers marketing teams with a data-backed path

Mobi scores $2M

Mobi developed an AI-powered platform for better and more efficient management of traffic, in an effort to reduce the increasing vehicle congestion on the highways and urban roads

Lightspin collects Seed funding

Israeli startup Lightspin, which developed cloud-based security for Kubernetes and microservices, emerges from stealth mode with

KDT leads $45M investment in Percepto

Alongside the funding announcement, Percepto is also expanding its robotics reach, as well as launching a fleet management system that includes a partnership with former Google owned Boston Dynamics

Zesty raises $6.6M

Israeli startup Zesty (formerly Cloudvisor), which develops real-time cloud optimization technologies, announced a $6.6 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by

Glue sticks Series A

Israeli startup Glue, which provides small-medium businesses with personal, custom made loyalty clubs, announced the closing of an $8 million Series A funding round

Vanti Analytics secures $4.5M

Vanti Analytics, which develops autonomous Machine-Learning technologies for manufacturing data analysis, announced a $4.5 million Seed funding round

Aquarius raises $10M

Israeli startup called Aquarius Engines develops a smart miniature sustainable combustion engine that can help scale the big machines down to size. Aquarius recently announced a $10 million

Fireblocks raises $30M

Israeli startup Fireblocks develops a platform for securing crypto transactions. The company founder noted that 2021 is going to be pretty big.

Novidea raises $15M

The Israeli InsurTech company wants to move the archaic paper-based insurance on to the cloud.

Logz.io scores $23M

The startup, which began as a log file analysis company, now offers 4 different products, and according to Founder and CEO Tomer Levi, the company still has cash left over from the last round, but expansion was inevitable.

Envoy nets $81M

The Israeli startup provides compounds and communities in the U.S. with eVehicles and charging stations. The investment was led by Shell Ventures.

AppsFlyer expands Salesforce led Series D

According to the Wall Street Journal, Salesforce has invested $15 million in the Israeli company, bringing its valuation rise to $2 billion.

November 2020 mergers & acquisitions

Intel acquires Cnvrg.io

Intel will acquire Jerusalem based startup Cnvrg.io, which develops an automated Machine-Learning operating system for data scientists. The companies have yet to reveal any financial details regarding the acquisition

KMS Lighthouse acquires Reps.AI

Israeli startup Reps.AI, which develops an AI-powered service agent insight platform, announced that it has been acquired by knowledge management platform KMS Lighthouse for an undisclosed amount

Voca.ai acquired by Snap

A year after catching the eye of American Express, Israeli startup voca.ai has caught the attention of another market giant, Snap, which plans to acquire the company for $70 million

LOGIQ acquires Fixel

U.S.-based Logiq Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech), a provider of eCommerce and Fintech solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition of Israeli startup Fixel AI, which develops AI-powered digital Martech solutions. The acquisition details have yet to released, but based on reports

Kenshoo acquires Signal Analytics

Kenshoo, which develops tools for digital marketers, adds the company that provides product development analysis to its ranks.



