Israeli startup Toka, which provides governments and law enforcement with a cyber-security ecosystem, announced a $25 million Series B funding round. The investment was led by Eclipse Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen-Horowitz, Dell Technologies Capital, Entrée Capital.

Developing cyber solutions but at country-sized scale

Toka helps governments to devise a comprehensive cyber-security strategy to prevent attacks against infrastructure, civilians, and institutions. The company develops technologies and provides services that help governments make the cyber transformation.

Toka began operating as a strategic advisor, while simultaneously developing intelligence-gathering solutions for their customers. Toka sees the government market as still thirsty for organizational cyber solutions. The Israeli startup develops tailor-made solutions that fit customer needs. The goal behind this is to find which cyber-security solution fits best for a certain country and help them create a strategy.

“The gap between nations that are adequately prepared to address cybersecurity threats and those that are not is vast, creating huge risks for their citizens and global stability,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Yaron Rosen, Toka co-founder and president. “This funding will help us build out our product pipeline and commercialize it as well as work with more governments to help them build integrated cyber defense and resilience.”

Toka was founded in 2018 by Rosen, Alon Kantor, Kfir Waldman, and former Israeli Prime Minister and Secretary of Defense, Ehud Barak, who joined the company as a partner. The company has raised $37.5 million to date, with its last round coming in 2018 - two months after it was established.