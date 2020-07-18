Israeli healthtech startup, Vectorious, has developed the first wireless and battery-less in-heart microcomputer. The device provides early detection of heart failure, allowing doctors the ability to catch condition deterioration even before it happens.

The small device is implanted on the heart in a minimally invasive low risk procedure that takes under an hour. The microcomputer is placed on the heart's inter-atrial septum and measures pressure from the left atrium. Left atrial pressure (LAP) is currently the most predictive indication for early detection of heart failure or deterioration.

Vectorious' product, V-LAP, is a data-driven device that helps prolong life for patients. According to the company, relying on deep-data rather than the current process of diagnosis, which is based on the detection of physical symptoms, will further allow doctors significant improvement in patient care and condition management.

With over 25 million people worldwide suffering from heart failure related issues, it most commonly affects those aged 65 or older and is the number 1 cause for hospitalization among that age group. Patients have to wear a lightweight belt that charges the device without having to replace batteries, while also constantly transmitting data from the device straight to a physician's computer. This enables doctor an easy way to remotely manage a patient's condition, adjust medication as needed, without the need of potentially exposing the patient or the physician to the current dangers of COVID-19 contraction.

Oren Goldshtein & Dr. Eyal Orion source: Vectorious

The company is currently enrolling patients in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other locations, which will lead to the initiation of a FDA study by 2021. Vectorious was founded in 2011 founded by Oren Goldshtein, experienced engineer from the hi-tech industry and Dr. Eyal Orion, MD, a serial entrepreneur. Currently, the compansy employs a team of 35 in its Tel Aviv based offices and has raised over $18.6M from numerous leading investors. Among them Strategic medical companies like Fresenius Medical Care, Broadview Ventures (US based VC), Go Capital (China based VC), Cleveland Clinic Foundation (US) and Israeli leading Angel investors.