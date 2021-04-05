Y Combinator, the world’s first startup acceleration program, and the one that coined the term “accelerator”, is considered one of the top programs for startups looking to scale their business. The accelerator’s prestige is proven by methods that have molded over the years some familiar names from the global tech scene, including GitLab, docker, stripe, zaiper, twitch, Dropbox, airbnb, soylent, Reddit, Coinbase, and many others.

As part of the program, participating startups receive $150k in funding, and 3 intensive months of learning, developing, and networking among Silicon Valley executives and companies. Despite the looming threat of the pandemic, this year’s program went on as planned, introducing 3 Israeli startups to Y Combinator’s 32nd cohort.

Jiga: eBay for parts

Jiga created a unique B2B marketplace enabling companies to order parts (3D printing, CNC, and others) from suppliers in a matter of minutes, rather than the current standard of weeks or months.

Companies looking to use the marketplace simply need to upload a 3D model of the part and their requirements, and in seconds receive a list with price quotes and scheduling options from suppliers. Users can advance from there to chat with suppliers, as well as check reviews from previous buyers. Once files are uploaded to the system, users can choose to reveal their info to specific suppliers, which have already signed an NDA prior to the engagement.

Jiga was founded by CEO Assaf Guez, who previously led Supersize 3D and App-To-Eat; CTO Yonatan Wolowelsky, who founded Spontix, acquired by Hulyo in 2017; and CMO Adar Hay.

“We adjust our prices based on data from manufacturers, machines, materials, and production technologies to create custom parts in seconds. These are generated according to production demands and part models, so that engineers and purchasing teams can shorten supply time, and digitize traditional, out-dated processes to accelerate supply chains,” explains Hay in a chat with Geektime.

Jiga describes the YC experience as a “3 month sprint that must produce results.” The team at Jiga claims to have already reached major players in the U.S. market, and thanks to the accelerator program they have learned how to focus on the important things: “Build what people want, quick product integration and dominate the sales channel.” Following the program, the company looks towards raising its Seed round.

benga: Quick credit

CTO Moran Mishan and CEO Tomer Biger previously worked together on an underwriting engine for new renters at WeWork’s technology department. This led the duo to establish fintech startup benga in 2020. A lot of companies already provide digital payment and credit services, but they can only do so after assessing a customer’s estimated risk. The SaaS platform, developed by benga, is composed of modular parts that enable companies to easily create credit risk infrastructure on a single API. Additionally, the platform allows users to dictate quick authorizations, credit risk rejection, and even alert to suspicious activity.

Diahook: Turning the nightmare of Webhooks into one API call

Any Webhooks user knows that they aren’t as easy to implement as advertised, they require a lot of time, resources, and maintenance. The Diahook platform solves a large portion of the headaches that are accompanied with sending Webhooks, including automating retries, monitoring and maintenance for developers, while also alerting to mistakes and providing full operating analytics.

“We provide developers with the ability to easily send messages between servers. These messages act as an important base for the processing of different services with one another, which serve as the basis for most automations and bots on the market. Despite these messages being incredibly useful, sending them is still a challenge facing developers today. We provide developers with a simple and fast way to send them,” explains Tom Cohen, Diahook founder, while talking with Geektime.

“The YC experience is captivating. Throughout the whole journey we were surrounded and supported by amazing people who are building interesting companies. The main advantage was being in a place that allowed us to focus on what’s truly important,” Cohen tells, and adds that the company is still in the process of recruiting the “right” people to build the product and company with.