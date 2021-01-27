Sponsored

Scaling into new markets is a challenging prospect for any company without adding to it the new reality that COVID-19 has forced upon us. Enter Deloitte Launchpad - a new, equity and fee free program established by consulting firm Deloitte that aims to help Israeli growth-stage startups expand their operations in the US market.



To be eligible for the program, companies were required to have a validated product, annual revenues of over half a million dollars, positive year over year growth, and the intention to relocate to the US within the next two years.



The chosen companies will receive professional guidance from Deloitte teams in the US and Israel, as well as access to the company's global resources and network to address three fundamental challenges that Israeli founders are facing today, including establishing a strong, sustainable remote sales infrastructure, funding support and preparation for due diligence, and laying the foundation for a future relocation to the US. Through the program, Deloitte hopes to accelerate the learning curve and help companies avoid common pitfalls.

The Launchpad program will be spearheaded by Yair Laron, co-leader of Deloitte Catalyst, Deloitte Israel's practice for startups, and managed by Melanie Kraus on the Israeli side and Liron Winberg on the US side.

After a vigorous screening process led by a committee of 28 Deloitte Partners and Managing Directors in Israel and the US, seven startups were selected for the first cycle of the program which will launch on February 1, 2021:



Beaconcure - Established in 2016, the company has developed an automated solution for clinical data validation. The technology was designed to support regulatory submissions for drug and vaccine development. Today, clinical data validation of SAS outputs is a time-consuming, complex, and heavily manual part of the process.

The automated solution allows the Life Sciences industry to apply any required check or analysis to their data, and detect 99.7% of all errors and anomalies in a matter of hours. Moving from a manual process to an automated one will significantly accelerate time to submission, improve data integrity, free up resources, and reduce cost.

The company provides services to leading pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia, including Pfizer which has expanded the use of the automated solution to various medical departments in order to shorten Time-to-Market.

Cymbio - Cymbio is a technological bridge between brands and retailers, enabling brands to sell inventory through thousands of stores such as Macy's Nordstrom, Target, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and independent stores. The B2B platform simplifies technological challenges in the world of e-commerce and enables full automation of product information processes, inventory management, order processing and routing, billing, tracking and more.

DeepCoding - DeepCoding is an operational intelligence company, enabling large IT and digital organizations to increase the productivity and predictability of their delivery operations.



The DeepCoding AI Delivery Optimization Platform is agnostic and seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise IT Service Management tools (such as ServiceNow, ServiceCloud, ServiceDesk,SysAid, Jira, etc.), and existing BI tools (Tableau, Qlik, etc.), allowing IT Service Managers to achieve a quantum leap in the efficiency, productivity and performance of their people, processes, and technology. DeepCoding's DIP leverages AI algorithms to predict IT and digital delivery risks before they happen, measure their expected business impact, and suggest mitigation options, all in the form of targeted alerts and an easy-to-read daily brief.

Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, DeepCoding is headquartered in Israel with regional offices in the UK and the US.

MyPart – MyPart is an AI powered platform, leapfrogging song search for industries in pursuit of songs, including the music, TV & film, and advertising industries. The platform allows instant discovery of songwriting talent from around the globe, while maximizing revenue for Music Publishers by pinpointing long forgotten gems in their massive catalogs.



The company's proprietary algorithm conducts a deep and granular analysis of lyrical and musical relevance, using advanced natural-language and digital-signal processing feature extraction methods and machine-learning techniques, predicting the likelihood of relevance of any song to benchmarks of reference music defined by music executives.



Stor.ai - Stor.ai (formerly Self-Point) is leading retail into a new age of commerce as the digital and physical worlds of shopping fuse together, and eCommerce becomes part of broader customer digital engagement. Their technology integrates with several point-of-sale solutions and turns retail catalogs into mobile friendly, custom branded, store experiences which enhance a retailer’s ability to own their customer, brand and data from end-to-end.

Since 2014, the company has been developing and providing digital transformation solutions that merge customer engagement, fulfillment, and digital merchandising to create frictionless shopping experiences. This has shown to elevate customer loyalty and produce increased sales and profits both in-store and online.



TetaVi - TetaVi is a global pioneer in developing an end-to-end volumetric video capture system that creates volumetric holograms and 3D assets, enabling the viewer to interactively choose and manipulate a viewpoint in 3D space and freely navigate within real world visual scenes.

TetaVi develops the entire volumetric production chain: from the proprietary active unstructured light depth cameras, through the processing algorithms, to the content that can be viewed across all devices. The unique technology allows best-in-class, broadcast quality volumetric video in high frame-rate while keeping the system portable using only 4-8 cameras with no green screen, no markers.

Zero Networks - Zero Networks delivers cloud-based network security as a service. Users and machines have more network access than they need or ever should. Once an attacker compromises one machine inside the network, it is easy for them to spread and do whatever they want. It’s not because organizations don’t want to restrict access - they do! But, it is too complex and time-consuming to use existing technologies to manually configure and maintain network permissions for each employee and machine; it simply doesn’t scale.

Zero Networks prevents attacks from spreading and causing damage by automatically restricting network access to only what users and machines normally need. Everything else goes through a self-service, two-step verification process to ensure only legitimate access is allowed, and nothing more.



Zero Networks was named one of the "Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security, 2020" by the Gartner Research Group.