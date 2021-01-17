As things get back to "new normal" after the holiday season, the world's focus turns to the U.S. President inauguration, while still heavily battling the advancing pandemic. These uncertain times scream for more certain solutions, and Israel's disrupting tech ecosystem is once again at the tip of the innovation spear.

From customer acquisitions to facial recognition technologies and more, check out the week that was in Israel's high-tech ecosystem:

Funding

Tactile Mobility tacks on 2 new investors

Following a 2020 BMW partnership, the Israeli virtual sensing and data technology firm adds to its list of strategic investors. Read more...

Cydome and Telecomm close rounds

Israeli startup Cydome scores funding for maritime cybersecurity; while Telecomm raises $1.3M connecting cameras to cellular networks. Read more...

Viridix secures $100k grant

Rapid population growth has our best minds wondering how we feed the future. Israeli agtech innovator looks to optimize crop yields with an AI farmer. Read more...

Gett adds another $15M

With the Israeli mobility Unicorn adding $15M to its company pot, the question still remains - What's up with the IPO?. Read more...

Vdoo tags on $25M

Israeli cyber startup Vdoo, a developer of IoT security systems, announced a $25 million extension to its Series B round, bringing the total to $57 million. Joining existing investors, Qumra Capital and Verizon Ventures led the Series B extension. Read more...

Rapyd goes double Unicorn

Only a year after gaining Unicorn status, Israeli startup Rapyd is back with $300M in funding, and nearly doubles its post-money valuation. Read more...

FeelIT raises $5M

FeelIT's sensing technology provides real-time updates to the wear and tear of production line components. Read more...

Carbyne score funding from Peter Thiel & a former CIA Director

Passing triple-digit valuation, Israeli startup Carbyne aims to disrupt traditional 911 service with app-free emergency video chat. Read more...

Humanz lands Seed funding

With a deep learning skill set and over 50k registered influencers, the Israeli startup looks to feed the needs of marketing teams. Read more...

VC action

Glilot+ closes $170M fund aiming to support growth-stage startups from Israel and abroad. The Israeli VC fund pledges between $5M-$20M each funding round. Read more...

Mergers & Acquisitions

Israeli compliance startup Cappitech acquired by one of its customers, which was founded by one of the startup's key investors. Read more...

Deep dive into the Israeli techo-system

Facial Recognition

Powered by Intel, Israel's RealSense ID develops a facial recognition system that aims to make debit cards obsolete. Read more...

Agtech

The ongoing pandemic threatens to disrupt global food chains. Food shortages might have moved from fear to future. Israeli startup Vertical Field aims to bring vegetable farming a little closer to home. Read more...

Accelerator Alumni

From traffic to femtech, these Israeli startups completed their 2020 accelerator programs with an eye towards growth in 2021. Read more...

Digital Assets

In a world where startups rise and fall, old digital projects and patents get tossed aside, and people open and close social media accounts, it's easy to forget that many of these digital assets have value. And Lastry wants to maximize your return on them. Read more...

MedTech

Israeli startup PixCell Medical kicks off 2021 on a high note, launching point-of-care blood diagnostic solution in Sweden. Read more...

Missing business trips yet?

Vacayz offers companies a flexible path to revive business travel and global hospitality, all on one platform. Read more...