As the holidays approach you would think that Israel's startups would cool off on the announcements, but it seems that even the holiday season can't slow down innovation and funding in one of the world's leading tech ecosystems.

From new Unicorns to major market partnerships, Israeli startups close out the year on a very high note, with the gift under the tree being a LiDAR company heading for a NASDAQ IPO.

Investments

Bionic emerges from stealth

Israeli startup Bionic, which develops a smart application analytics platform, emerged from stealth mode with a $17 million in combined Seed and Series A funding. The investment was led Battery Ventures' investors Dharmesh Thakker and René Bonvanie. Read more...

myInterview scores Seed funding

Israeli startup myInterview, which develops a remote interview system that helps prioritize candidate personality, announced a $5 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by Aleph, with participation from Entree Capital and SeedIL Ventures. Read more...

Hibob lands Series C

Israeli startup Hibob announced a $70 million Series C. The investment was led by SEEK and Israel Growth Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Cerca Partners, Entrée Capital, Presidio Ventures, and Perpetual Partners. Read more...

Wiz secures $100M

Israeli startup Wiz, which develops cloud security technologies, announced the closing of a $100 million Series A funding round. The investment saw participation from leading VCs, such as Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, and Cyberstarts. Read more...

Former Mellanox crew raises $116M for Xsight Labs

After partially revealing itself through Intel’s VC arm’s announcement last May, Israeli startup Xsight Labs, a fabless semiconductor startup, is officially emerging from stealth mode with a new chip and $116 million in funding from Intel, Microsoft, Xilinx, Valor Equity Partners, Battery Ventures, and Atreides Management. Read more...

Remilk milks $11.3M for alt-dairy products

Remilk also announced recently a $11.3 million funding round, led by fresh.fund. The round also saw participation from ProVeg, CPT Capital, OurCrowd, Tnuva, Tempo, Germany’s Hochland SE, and a number of private investors. Read more...

BigID enters Unicorn territory

BigID closes out an incredible 2020 with a personal best $70 million Series D. The investment was led by Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Global and Glynn Capital, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Scale Venture Partners, and Boldstart Ventures. Read more...

Sealed.ai unveils sales engagement magic

Sealed.ai, which develops an AI-powered sales engagement platform, emerges from stealth with $3 million in funding. Among the startup’s investors are Mario Nissan, co-founder of Moonbow Ventures, and other prominent Angel investors from Israel’s advertising sector. Read more...

Noname Security launches from stealth

Noname Security, which develops enterprise API security solutions. The Israeli startup launched from stealth with $25 million in funding from Lightspeed, Insight Partners and Cyberstarts. Read more...

Zoomin is cruisin'

Bessemer Venture Partners continues providing Israeli startups with holiday funding, now leading a $21 million Series B in Zoomin Software. The investment also saw other leading VCs Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth get in on the action. Read more...

M&As

Next Insurance acquires Juniper Labs

Israeli Insurtech Unicorn Next Insurance announced the acquisition of U.S. startup Juniper Labs, which was founded last year and leverages machine-learning and open data for the insurance sector. Read more...

Artlist acquires Motion Array

The company aiming to be every YouTuber’s first stop on their way to fame just made an important step in the right direction: Israeli startup Artlist announced the acquisition of American startup Motion Array, a digital assets marketplace platform, for $65 million. Read more...

CloudEssense acquired 6 months after birth

Israeli cyber startup CloudEssence, founded just 6 months ago and develops a security platform for Cloud Native applications, has been acquired by American cyber company Contrast Security. Read more...

Kenshoo acquires Signals Analytics

Global data-backed marketing giant Kenshoo announced its intent to acquire Israeli startup Signals Analytics, a provider of AI-powered analytics for market intelligence. The acquisition’s financials have yet to reported but estimated in the millions. Read more...

Venture Capital Action

Qumra closes third fund

Israeli venture capital fund Qumra Capital announced the closing of Qumra III, the VCs third fund, totaling $260 million. The fund will continue investing in growth-stage startups. Read more...

SeedIL founders share their story

Cynthia Phitoussi and Audrey Chocron, managing partners at SeedIL Ventures, recount how they carved out a place for themselves in a male-dominated industry. Read more...

Collabs & Partnerships

Microsoft partners with Eloops

The startup’s platform gamifies company culture, making it easier for HR to incentivize and manage the corporate well-being of the most important resource that an enterprise has - its people. Now just a month after the launch of its HR tool, Eloops announced a partnership with Microsoft. Read more...

Resymmetry scores good Karma from Taiwan

Israeli startup ReSymmetry, which develops a smart wheelchair, and Taiwanese MedTech manufacturer Karma Medical Devices, a developer of assistive devices, announced a new partnership and an initial $2 million investment. Read more...

UM Digital partners with Israeli startup Dialogue

Israel’s top digital marketing agency Universal Mccann Digital has tapped the Israeli AI startup ecosystem to partner with Dialogue, an AI-driven eCommerce personalization platform. UM Digital will leverage the Israeli AI startup’s technology to power conversions and revenue for its eCommerce client base. Read more...

Royal Philips collabs with InSightec

Israeli MedTech veteran InSightec, innovator of MR-guided Focused Ultrasound solution, and Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG), a multinational leader in health technology announced a collaboration to expand access to MR-guided Focused Ultrasound technology. Read more...



IPOs

Innoviz takes LiDAR to NASDAQ

Israeli LiDAR technologies developer announced on Friday that it’s headed towards a NASDAQ IPO, based on a $1.4 billion valuation. Read more...