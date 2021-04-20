Digital transformation has been all the buzz following a year that forced digitization of almost all enterprise processes. This oftentimes demanded high quality tools to help make the transition effortless and simple. And it looks like the path to full digitization is far from over.

"Powerful combination of intelligent automation"

WalkMe, an Israeli-American leader in digital adoption, announced the acquisition of Israeli startup Zest, which develops cloud-based data retrieval technologies for enterprises. The companies have yet to publish the full details of the acquisition.

Zest’s technologies provide enterprises with an efficient engine for retrieving data from the cloud. By combining advanced AI algorithms with NLP (Natural Language Processing), Zest develops an on-demand, graph database that essentially mirrors the data held within an enterprise’s cloud environment, reducing the computing power when performing complex searches or tasks.

According to the announcement, WalkMe plans to integrate Zest’s “Information Enablement Tool” into its desktop product - Workstation, which helps companies seamlessly accelerate digital transition. WalkMe will utilize the Zest tech to help eliminate information overload and close workplace silos.

Zest’s founder and CEO Idan Yalovich, who will be joining the WalkMe team to lead development of Workstation, noted his excitement about the new challenge: “Integrating Zest into the WalkMe tech stack will ensure that users are able to leverage intelligent enterprise search functionality to predict the most applicable items they need to successfully complete their objectives. WalkMe and Zest will unite in a powerful combination of intelligent automation technology to continue to drive ROI for WalkMe users across every department.”

“Zest is a natural extension of WalkMe’s core business use case: to make technology adapt to people, not the other way around,” said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-Founder of WalkMe. “Zest’s proprietary technology will bring new levels of functionality and efficiency to the WalkMe product suite, making it easier for customers to achieve their digital transformation goals.”