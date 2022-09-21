CyberExit: The American security giant CrowdStrike acquires Israeli startup Reposify

Credit: Reposify PR

CrowdStrike, the American giant, which is worth 40 billion dollars, acquires the Israeli startup Reposify, Shortly after the announcement of its investment in Israel’s Salt Security, CrowdStrike strikes again, but this time with an acquisition. The American giant, worth 40 billion dollars, acquired Reposify, which enables security teams in organizations and companies to deal with vulnerabilities and exposures with the help of internet mapping 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The mapping includes the identification of assets belonging to the intra-organizational network that are exposed and enables the teams to reduce the number of alerts and the day-to-day load, thereby ensuring greater efficiency in protecting the entire organizational network. The companies did not disclose the amount of the acquisitions, however, since its founding in 2017 by Yaron Tal, Reposify has raised $8.5 million. With the acquisition and investment in Salt Security, we are sure to see more of CrowdStrike here in Israel.

Pfizer invests in Israeli startup CytoReason to help predict the success of drugs

Credit: CytoReason

The Israeli startup, which was founded in 2016 by David Harel (CEO) and Prof. Shay Shen-Or (Chief Scientist), allows companies to test drugs on computational models before they experiment on humans. It predicts the suitability of drugs for patients. The goal is to close the gap between data and insights seen in the pharmaceutical world. Pfizer will invest $20 million to help achieve this goal. With the collaboration. Pfizer has purchased the license option for CytoReason platform and models and will also finance related support projects which could reach the scope of $110 million over the next five years.

Nilos raises $5 million to build the first platform that unifies crypto and fiat treasuries for businesses

Credit: Shlomi Yossef

Nilos aims to reduce the complexity of managing cryptos for businesses by providing a platform where handling crypto is as simple as handling fiat. The company was founded in 2021 by Raphael Fettaya and Eytan Messika. The round was led by leading investors from the fintech and crypto space including Viola Ventures, Fabric Ventures, and Mensch Capital Partners. Over 20 angels from the tech and business sector also participated in the round, including Yuval Tal (Founder at Payoneer), Sebastien Borget (Co-founder at The Sandbox), Emmanuel Schalit (Founder at Dashlane), Benjamin Seror (CPO at SimilarWeb), Didier Valet (Ex-Deputy CEO at Société Générale), Guillaume Houzé (Galeries Lafayette), Phillipe Suchet, Valentine Baudoin, and Gmoney. The new capital will be used for customer acquisition in Europe, and to finance R&D and build the sales/marketing team.

Israeli fintech startup Noble launches out of stealth with $18 million in funding

Credit: Noam Feiner

Noble, the no-code platform that lets companies build, launch and scale credit-based products and services like credit cards and BNPL, today announced that it has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Cross River Digital Ventures, Y-Combinator, Flexport Fund, TLV Partners, Operator Partners, Verissimo Ventures, Interplay Ventures, Plug and Play and the George Kaiser Family Foundation. With the new capital, Noble plans to open an office in the U.S. and expand its offerings. Noble was founded in 2021 by Tomer Biger (CEO) and Moran Mishan (CTO).

Noam Bardin invests in a startup that wants to map all the infrastructure of the U.S.

Credit: 4M Analytics

The Israeli startup 4M Analytics, which develops a computer vision-based system for accurate mapping of subsoil, announced the completion of a Series A fundraising round amounting to $30 million. The round was led by Insight Partners and ITI Venture Capital Partners with participation from Viola Ventures and F2 Venture Capital. Noam Bardin, former CEO of Waze and Nir Erez, CEO and founder of Moovit, also participated in this round. The startup was founded in 2020 by veterans of the IDF’s combat engineering unit, Itzik Malka (CEO), Yoav Cohen (COO), and Nir Cohen (Chief Delivery Officer), and plans to map all underground infrastructure in the United States within 3 years.