Guesty Announces the Acquisition of Hospitality Software Companies Kigo and HiRUM

Guesty Team

The Israeli property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry, Guesty, announced the acquisition of Spain-based vacation rental software company, Kigo, and Australian property management software company, HiRUM. Further details of the purchases were not disclosed, yet they come shortly after Guesty’s recent funding round of $170 million. Guesty hopes that the merger will expand its presence in strategic regional markets to further its mission of becoming the premier global provider of property management and hospitality solutions

Israeli startup SensePass has completed a $3 million funding round

Credit: SensePass

The Israeli startup is developing a digital payment network. The round was raised led by Menara Ventures and Mimun Yashir Group. SensePass was founded in 2017 by Moty Arcuschin (CEO), Chen Cohen (COO), and Nir Alperovitch (CTO). They are headquartered in Tel Aviv with 13 employees. With the capital raised, SensePass plans to expand its operations, mainly in the U.S. market.

VFR.ai Comes Out of Stealth With $10 million funding

VFR.ai, a connected TV (CTV) innovator, has launched new technology that creates native advertising experiences. Their unique new platform provides non-intrusive ads for users, resulting in better retention rates; an embedded presentation that reduces drop rates, which increases revenue; and more enjoyable CTV experiences, resulting in more content engagement and ad completion rates nearing 100%. The round was led by Discount Capital; the new capital will be used for growth purposes. VFR.ai was founded In 2019 by Eldar Buchris (CEO) and Tal Melenboim (Chairman). It currently employes 25 people.