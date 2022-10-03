The Lemonade company is also launching operations in the UK

The Israeli insurance company Lemonade is expanding its operations in Europe and announcing its entry into Great Britain alongside France, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company will offer home insurance starting at £4 per month which includes coverage for all personal belongings up to £100,000. To enter the UK, Lemonade is a member of a British insurance company called Aviva. "Britain is a significant milestone in our strategic expansion in the global market and now, millions of renters in the UK can benefit from technological, accessible and personalized insurance," according to Shai Wininger, co-founder, and President.

Lemonade was founded in 2015 by Daniel Schreiber (CEO), and Shai Wininger. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in New York. They went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020 at a valuation of $1.6 billion.

The Chicago Bulls partners up with Plus500

Plus500, a global multi-asset fintech group, announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement to become an official global partner of the Chicago Bulls. The Plus500 logo will be the first ever to be featured exclusively on the front of the team’s warm-up shooting shirts and jackets, beginning with the Bulls’ first preseason game tomorrow. The four-year partnership will include various marketing elements, community initiatives, social media content, events and more to drive brand awareness and build on the core synergies that both brands have in common: innovation, culture, and success. The partnership will help Plus500 develop its global footprint by entering new markets. As Plus500 is headquartered in Chicago, there is nothing like keeping the partnerships within– especially since the Bulls are one of the most iconic basketball teams in the franchise.

Plus500 was founded by Gal Haber in 2008. They are located in Tel Aviv ad are a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange.

Israel’s Olive Diagnostics Receives European CE Mark for its Cutting Edge AI-based Urine Analysis

Olive Diagnostics, an IoMT MedTech startup that uses AI for passive urine analysis, announced that it has received the CE Mark in Europe for the Olive KG, the world's first hands-free, non-invasive, AI-based optical device for passive and seamless urinalysis, which mounts on any toilet. The continuous monitoring nature of Olive Diagnostics' device alerts users to pre-symptomatic issues, sometimes weeks before symptoms and the appearance of conditions including urinary tract infection (UTI) and kidney stones. When the risk of a condition like UTI is flagged, prophylactics can be administered, a capability which may reduce the likelihood of hospitalizations. For men, kidney stones can be detected weeks before the onset of painful symptoms so that they can easily be treated before hospitalization is required. This makes the startup's device a critically important tool for the elderly, where early detection can improve the quality of life and level of care. Guy Goldman, CEO of Olive Diagnostics stated: "The milestone of receiving the CE Marking provides validation for our vision and technology and paves the way for us to enter the European market."

Olive Diagnostics was founded in 2019 by Guy Goldman (CEO) and Corey Katz. To date, the company has raised over $13 million and are headquartered in Jerusalem.

Israeli tech supporting seniors and vulnerable people in the UK

Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based advanced remote care solutions, today announced its partnership with Medequip, one of the UK's leading registered providers of social housing, to implement its Care@Home telecare services platform in social care and retirement facilities across England. The collaboration allows for services for intelligent emergency alerting based on seniors' activity. The advanced technology will enable local councils to provide improved services, including round-the-clock monitoring through the Medequip Connect monitoring and emergency response service.

Essence SmartCare was founded by Dr. Haim Amir (Chairman) in 2014. They are located in Hertzliya, Israel.