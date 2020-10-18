Israeli startup Adjusti.co, a developer of an Amazon-focused market intelligence platform, announced that the company has been acquired by U.S.-based marketplace optimization platform Teikametrics. The official sum has yet to be published but reports put the deal in the millions.

Teikametrics’ Machine-Learning system optimizes and manages marketing teams’ vision and budget on both Amazon and Walmart marketplaces. The company claims it’s efficient techniques bring order to oftentimes disconnected marketing supply chain chaos. Adjusti’s smart solution leverages AI-technologies to provide a deep data dive, then providing optimizing insight for your marketing dollars and campaigns.

This acquisition will extend the functionality of Teikametrics’ SaaS platform to provide marketplace insights and competitive intelligence while enhancing existing AI-powered advertising algorithms with proprietary data. This Marketplace Intelligence solution will be available as part of Flywheel 2.0, the next generation of Teikametrics’ SaaS platform, which is currently available for early access.

“On fiercely competitive marketplaces like Amazon or Walmart, proprietary data and insights around marketplaces and competitive intelligence provides ecommerce businesses with an immense advantage,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. “By offering Market Intelligence solutions in Flywheel 2.0, we can help our customers gain unprecedented visibility into the market, and enable better decisions for their business. In the interim, proprietary data will augment our AI-powered optimization capabilities to improve our customers’ advertising performance and efficiency.”

While market research, product rank trackers, and competitive tracking tools for Amazon are widely available as point solutions, a lack of deep integrations with advertising tools makes operationalizing these insights difficult and time-consuming. By combining data into a unified AI-powered platform, there is a significant increase in value for solutions to drive growth by optimizing advertising and inventory simultaneously. The combination of Adjusti.co with Teikametrics means customers using Flywheel 2.0 will have a holistic platform to drive better outcomes and performance for their marketplace business.

“Joining Teikametrics is very exciting for the Adjusti.co team,” said Alon Maltzov, co-founder and CEO of Adjusti.co. “We believe that proprietary market intelligence data can be used to improve optimization for critical functions across an ecommerce business. Integrating data and applying AI and machine learning is the key to unlocking the greatest value from the millions of data points Adjusti.co captures.”

The Tel Aviv-based Adjusti.co was founded in 2018 by Alon Maltzov and CTO Or Nuri, who both under the terms of the acquisition will join the Teikametrics team as General Manager of Market Intelligence, and Head of Engineering of Market Intelligence, respectively.