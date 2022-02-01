Israeli secure corporate browser pioneer, Talon Cyber Security, has just secured a total of $43 million. The fundraising was led by leading cybersecurity investors Sorenson Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners. Sorenson Ventures invests in early-stage security and enterprise software companies while Evolution Equity Partners makes investments in rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise software companies that safeguard our digital world. Clearly, both companies are an ideal fit for investing in Talon.

In part due to COVID-19, today's workforce has modernized and continues to increasingly adopt a hybrid working model. During this process (shifting to distributed work models) enterprises have complicated their security stack and altered the cost-benefit analysis of legacy solutions; they are required to protect their resources across different locations, devices, SaaS services and employment models (i.e., external workers accessing company assets). There is therefore a high market demand for secured, controlled, and efficient hybrid work solutions in areas of retail healthcare, tech, insurance and more.

Normally, to secure such a dynamic network, companies adapt existing security solutions, such as VDI/DaaS or VPN, but it leaves them with a complex and costly security stack. Talon delivers a solution that ameliorates these problems, by mitigating two of the biggest cybersecurity concerns for security leaders operating a modern distributed workforce: ransomware, and insider threat. Their product combines advanced data isolation techniques such as screenshot prevention and clipboard restrictions with workspace security, including policy enforcement and protection against browser vulnerabilities. It launched the first secure browser for enterprises, making a browser the organization’s first line of defence. In a few clicks, this secure bubble-like workspace can be created on any device, together with its built-in enterprise-grade security that provides advanced data leakage protection and high granularity of control into all web in-app activities. All of this can be deployed in less than an hour. So, no more compromising on security, privacy, or employee experience!

“What excites me about Talon is that their technology simplifies enterprise-grade security, which we heard consistently from customers. Compared to other approaches, the time to value combined with the depth of the solution makes this a true game-changer,” said Ken Elefant, Partner at Sorenson Ventures.

The money raised will be focused on bringing onboard top cybersecurity investors that will support Talon’s accelerated commercialization process, and further expand the development efforts to support the high market demand. With Talon’s recent rapid growth (opening offices in the U.S and hiring an additional 45 employees in the last year) this money has come at just the right time. They have also recently just released their endpoint agnostic solution, so it is now up and running in dozens of companies, including some of the largest employers in the US.

Talon's founders Ofern Ben-Noon and Ohad Badrov. Credit: Shai Sharon

Talon was founded in 2021 by Ohad Babrov and Ofer Ben-Noon. Early investors in the company include Lightspeed and Team8, along with cybersecurity leaders such as George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael, Co-founders of Armis, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks, Avi Shua, Co-founder & CEO of Orca Security and Assaf Rappaport, Co-founder & CEO of Wiz.