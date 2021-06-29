According to the World Health Organization, more than 91% of the world’s population lives in areas where air pollution exceeds its established guideline limits. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the dangers of viral pathogens and the negative impact of exposure to polluted air. Israeli startup BreezoMeter, which develops technology to predict air quality and its effect on consumers, announced a $30 million Series C funding round.

From pollution to forest fires

BreezoMeter collects relevant data from the environment; using advanced algorithms to predict environmental hazards related to air quality, pollution, pollination, and fires. The data can be accessed through the company’s apps and through other channels using BreezoMeter’s API. The company notes these partners include Verizon Media, Dyson, Bosch, L’Oréal, and AstraZenca, among others.

The company’s environmental intelligence enables users to choose “healthier” routes when working out. Additionally, users can access clean residential maps, adjust air conditioners, and prepare for air quality related health issues. This led tech giant Apple to integrate BreezoMeter’s intelligence into its Weather App.

BreezoMeter CEO, Ran Korber responded to the round, saying: “Demand for our environmental intelligence has only grown since the pandemic shone a spotlight on respiratory wellness and now, hundreds of millions of people use the information BreezoMeter provides daily.” He added that “our models predict environmental hazards, like pollen and forest fires, which have a negative impact on respiratory health. We use this data to deliver real-time recommendations so people can avoid these dangers. With this new round of funding, we have more resources to refine and scale our three-part model: data infrastructure, technology and delivery to consumers through connected devices and experiences. We are additionally developing new products that provide people with more control over their health.”

BreezoMeter was founded in 2014 by Korber, Ziv Lautman, and CTO Emil Fisher. The $30 million round was led by private equity fund Fortissimo Capital. Additional participants in the round included Entrée Capital, one of the first investors in the company; AxsessVentures, JumpSpeed Ventures, Launchpad Digital Health, and Idinvest Partners. To date the company has raised $45 million.

“We’re realizing our vision thanks to our top-tier engineers and scientists, who are the best minds in their fields,” added Emil Fisher, BreezoMeter’s co-founder and CTO. “With the backing of highly professional venture capitalists, there is infinite potential for both social and economic impact. We are currently recruiting new employees who have a burning desire to join our mission and improve the health of billions of people all over the world.”