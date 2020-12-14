Global discovery platform powerhouse Taboola, announced a long-term strategic partnership with Israeli startup Kendago, a digital advertising agency that scales direct-to-consumer brands like Trim Down Club, VShred and G-Plans.

Taboola’s platform leverages AI and machine-learning technologies to reach consumers at scale across premium editorial sites to support brand awareness and acquisition goals. On the other side of the partnership, Kendago has already engaged and used Taboola’s product offering to build acquisition models to promote their direct-to-consumer (D2C) client base.

“It’s very exciting for us to partner with Kendago, and Rafi and the team on a larger scale - the Kendago team always has innovation at their forefront,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola. “Taboola is growing exceptionally fast, much of it with direct response campaigns of D2C brands, utilizing the new tools Taboola added and especially our video inventory. We are pleased to be working together with Kendago to create high performing campaigns across the entire purchase funnel, from driving awareness and all the way to a subscription."

By tapping into Taboola’s readership data, from more than 1.4 billion users per month, Kendago was able to justify more investment on behalf of brands like Trim Down Club, its comprehensive health and wellness program with over 2M customers, and were able to increase subscriptions by 87% after advertising with Taboola.

“We’ve been working with Taboola for a long time with great success. What really impressed me more than anything is their partnership approach and ability to provide us with end-to-end support on all fronts, including with marketing and creative,” said Rafi Magen, CEO, Kendago. ”Working together with our internal teams enables us not only to scale campaigns but also to maintain this high scale for very long periods of time."

Magen continues to explain that "video advertising is a big part of what we do, and Taboola’s exclusive partnerships present a huge opportunity for D2C advertisers to increase their ROI and diversify their cold traffic sources. We found that in many cases, the traffic from Taboola’s network also has a higher LTV, which helps the high scale. Making acquisition campaigns work on Taboola required us to develop new methodologies on both the campaign management and creative sides, and on that front, Taboola’s team and The Creative Shop played a pivotal role in our long term success.”