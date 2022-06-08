Today (Wednesday) Elementor, the world’s leading website builder for WordPress, powering over 11 million websites, announced the strategic acquisition of Strattic, the leading static and Jamstack hosting solution for fast, reliable, high performing and secure WordPress websites.

Empowering the world’s Web Creators

Elementor has seen some intense growth since its inception in 2016. As of now, it is the leading website builder for WordPress; with users in 152 markets, including marketers, website developers, designers, freelancers, and more, Elementor powers 7.4% of all global websites. The open-source platform is designed to empower Web Creators, helping to streamline the building process, and managing websites to allow them to reach their potential by focusing all their efforts on creative and business processes. Strattic on the other hand approaches hosting and innovatively converts WordPress sites: to a static and headless Jamstack architecture composed of HTML, CSS, and JS files, delivered fully via global CDN for ultimate speed, security, and reliability and scalability. Such an approach solves the challenges of managing and securing WordPress websites, in one click.

With the acquisition, Elementor will leverage Strattic’s static rendering technology to expand its hosting capabilities and focus on offering solutions to challenges faced by millions of WordPress users. It will make it possible for Web Creators to benefit from an all-in-one platform for building, publishing, and running stable and reliable, high-performance, secure websites, at scale. As Yoni Luksenberg, CEO of Elementor emphasized, “Strattic’s technology, reputation, talent, and established market position as the leader of static hosting technology in the WordPress space will allow us to offer the benefits of static hosting to our entire user base, while also providing a platform for hosting high-performance large-scale websites - all in a single offering. This acquisition means our creators’ websites will always scale for traffic and perform under load, with no need to provision servers ahead of a big campaign.”

Elementor's Yoni Luksenberg and Stattic's Miriam Schwab. Credit:Omer Hacohen

In a conversation with Geektime, Luksenberg continued by saying, “This acquisition will strengthen us from a business point of view and allow Strattic to bring their unique technology to hundreds of thousands of users globally. This is the first step in Elementor’s strategic growth to expand to additional offerings that will appeal to different types of users.” When asked about the new partnership, and how he thinks it will unfold, Luksenberg said “We’re both entrepreneurs, from outside of the mainstream of Israeli startups. We are Web Creators, who have known each other for more than a decade. We both started our journeys in the startup world to solve a personal pain and now we are joining together to enable hundreds and thousands of customers to benefit from both solutions.”

Elementor was founded in 2016 by Yoni Luksenberg (CEO) and Ariel Klikstein (CTO). To date, the company has raised $66 million.