Spectral, an Israeli cyber startup, completed a $6.2 million Seed round. The investment was led by Amiti and MizMaa. The cyber company develops a hybrid platform that combines hundreds of detectors with AI in order to find, prioritize and block costly coding mistakes.

Ready for your development tool

Spectral’s system scans an enterprise’s code files and assets in seconds, providing overhead visibility and detection of coding mistakes in hundreds of systems at once. Then the system displays existing issues on the dashboard, allowing the DevSecOps teams to seamlessly monitor and prioritize personal progress.

Dotan Nahum, Spectral CEO strongly reminds to "implement strong security measures, but act like you have none," Spectral protects against the leakage of secrets outside of an organization as well as internally. "We observe that with so many tech stacks, SaaS vendors and integrations, mistakes in private repositories end up appearing in public repos too," adds Nahum, "It's these things – the things you don't know that you don't know about – that really keep you up at night. Spectral helps reveal these blindspots through a Public Scan feature through which we have already discovered breaches in over 20 Fortune 500 companies and counting."

The Spectral scanner is a developer-first solution. It respects security and privacy practices and never sends a company's code, configuration or other assets outside of the company's perimeter, making it more secure, faster and easier for software teams to use internally with integrations to Travis, Jenkins, CircleCI, as well as plugins for popular frameworks and products such as Webpack, Gatsby, Netlify and more.

Nahum notes that the cyber company has “stopped real data breaches for its customers, where without Spectral, would have found their way into malicious hands,” claims Nahum, who adds that “some developers are so overwhelmed by slow, irrelevant, and non-intuitive results that they stop using scanners altogether. There's an obvious need for a robust yet simple, fast yet extensive product that's developer-first and won't slow down DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines."

Spectral was founded in 2020 by CEO Dotan Nahum, COO Idan Didi, Chief Architect Uri Shamay, and VP Engineering Lior Reuven. Among the company’s active customer list we see cool companies like Kenshoo, Wobi, eToro, SimilarWeb, and more.