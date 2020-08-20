Israeli cyber startup Source Defense, provider of client-side protection of web pages from vulnerabilities in third-party scripts, announced a partnership with Omada Technology, provider of industry expertise and best IT practices of securing websites, brands, and minimizing risk for consumers. The new partnership will be focused on just that, providing innovation for client-side security, minimizing their third-party risk.

"We understand the dynamic security landscape..."

"We are excited to partner with Omada as the premier provider of IT solutions that will streamline client's operations," said Dan Dinnar, CEO of Source Defense. With their reach and Source Defense's unique client-side web security protection, together we deliver a next-generation level of consumer protection extending the security perimeter."

Every commercial website has dozens of third-party vendors, which give the website a boost, integrated in its network. However, these third-party "friend" can sometimes turn irresponsible, leaving your website vulnerable, which then hackers can use to take control and hold your website hostage.

Rising threat vectors, persistent attackers, and changing regulatory demands are continuously evolving, creating an ongoing need for advanced security planning, risk awareness, and automated threat prevention solutions. Source Defense and Omada Technologies help enterprises identify and address client-side security risks in-real time, deploy resources efficiently, and deliver cutting-edge solutions for the evolving demands of modern applications.

"Our customers today are challenged more than ever to strategize and develop a manageable security plan to protect their companies and employees from threats on so many levels. We understand the dynamic security landscape and work with our customers to develop these strategies and help align them with the right solutions," said Matt Keane of Omada Technologies.

Obviously, with COVID changing the day-to-day work dynamic, organizations are finding themselves in virgin territory, as they try to figure out how to best secure the distributed web activities of a distributed workforce.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more organizations have been relying on online security services more than ever," said Dinnar. "It's understood that it's not so much a question of if there will be a security breach as much as when. We've taken a proactive approach of being able to pivot quickly with our partners and ensure prospects are moved quickly through our processes to be protected from these malicious attacks."

Source Defense was founded in 2014 by CTO Hadar Blutrich, front-end engine team leader Gilad Bendor, and EVP Product & PS Avital Grushkovski. The company’s headquarters are based in Israel’s cyber capital, the southern city of Be’er Sheva.