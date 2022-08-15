If you are a developer, there is a good chance that in your professional life you have been required to develop authentication and authorization management systems for an application from scratch. In fact, there's a good chance you've even had to rebuild it several times in a very short period, based on the evolution of the application and changes in the requirements of the product and its customers.

Authentication and authorization management are integral parts of building an application. Over time, as the application grows, the task of developing these systems becomes more and more complex. As a result, companies waste valuable developer time figuring out how to build them more efficiently. This means that at the end of the day, the company's development team is not so concerned with developing the main product, but rather the surrounding bits.

In addition, there is also the issue of security. The field of IAM (Identity and access management) is constantly evolving to meet regulatory requirements and in response to an increasing number of cyber-attacks, which unfortunately takes up a lot of developers' time. Developers are required to take all this into account when they develop the authentication and authorization management systems for their products, and they have to make sure the two systems work well together.

A new webinar will make this complicated story really simple. The webinar is organized by Permit.io, which developed a popular permission and access control management solution. They are also behind the OPAL source method solution, with SuperTokens company, which focuses on developing authentication as a source method. The webinar will take place on August 23 (17:00) and is intended for developers of all levels. Participation is free of charge and accessible by prior registration.

At the event, participants will hear from Or Weis, the founder of Permit.io and the creator of OPAL, and Advait Ruia, the founder of SuperTokens. The webinar will be moderated by Omkhar Arasaratnam, a senior development manager at Google who specializes in cloud systems with regulatory requirements and was previously an information security manager at one of the largest banks in the world.

The webinar will include an overview of the entire IAM world, with an emphasis on authentication and authorization, how the two solutions intertwine and how they can be used together without making mistakes along the way. Participants will learn what the authentication system is, what the authorization management system is, and how to build such systems yourself versus building them using open source. In addition, participants will learn how the SuperTokens and Permit.io solutions work both individually and together.

All those in the panel experienced a similar story, which will probably sound familiar to many developers – they worked for a company that developed an application that needed authentication and authorization management systems and had to invest precious time and resources to build one. Moreover, many times they had to rebuild these systems several times very quickly as the application developed and the requirements changed. The goal of the upcoming event is to learn how developers can avoid this in the future by using efficient and flexible open-source tools.

