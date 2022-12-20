Connecteam

Connecteam offers all the features a company needs to manage its employees – in one app. This includes operational capabilities - attendance, scheduling, task management, and forms; communications - internal chat, a company directory, surveys, updates and announcements; HR - employee onboarding, recognition and rewards, celebrations, employee documentation management, employee timeline, training and skill building.

The all-in-one app is designed to help businesses increase collaboration and streamline work with a set of operational, communication, and HR tools. With frontline and non-desk employees in mind, Connecteam’s mission is to help businesses thrive by removing the complexities of managing employees and operating the logistics of the company – so they can focus on what matters most.

Today, economic uncertainty, inflation and high-interest rates are causing businesses large and small to batten down the hatches. Many are slashing personnel, cutting spending, or even shutting their doors for good. This is especially true among small businesses that were already negatively impacted during the recession.

“In times of recession, companies often cut their software costs by moving to all-in-one solutions,” says Amir Nehemia, co-founder and CEO of Connecteam. “They also attempt to save money by complementing or even replacing labour-intensive processes with technology.”

He adds: “We’re proud to have been able to launch a free plan for small businesses in today's challenging economic environment.”

In September 20022, Connecteam started offering its $4,000/year mobile employee management platform to small businesses of up to 10 employees, free of charge.

Founded by Amir Nehemia, Daniel Nuriel, and Yonatan Nuriel in 2016, Connecteam has earned the trust of 20,000 clients across 80 countries, including such leading brands as SodaStream (a PepsiCo company), Sodexo, Saint Gobain, Berry Global and others. Provided as SaaS, it is designed to help manage 80% of the global workforce, representing 2.7 billion workers, who are not tied to a desk. The company serves businesses in healthcare, food & beverage, construction, retail, and other industries. The app is fully customizable to serve the needs of companies without the need for IT support. With 250 employees in Tel Aviv and New York, Connecteam’s latest $120 million financing round was led by Stripes and Insight Partners, with Tiger Global, Qumra Capital and O.G. Tech participating as well.

Okoora

Small businesses face many complex issues when they conduct international business – such as high costs for currency conversions and transfers, managing multiple currencies across multiple accounts, being subject to currency rate fluctuations and having to manage some of these processes manually.

Okoora is the creator of Automated Business Currency Management (ABCM™), a SaaS platform that simplifies the complexity of multi-currency management by unifying all tasks, services, and transactions over an intuitive financial infrastructure. ABCM™ is the first cloud-based service for managing the currency lifecycle: Sends and receives payments in 100+ currencies; Creates informed hedging strategies to significantly reduce exposure to fluctuating exchange rates; Allows Maintaining multi-currency accounts in over 30 global locations, and seamlessly integrates with financial information systems and ERP. A small business can conduct its multi-currency operations as if it were a large multinational corporation with an international footprint but at a fraction of the cost.

Margalit Bar Hadas, owner of Bar Hadas and a customer of Okoora stated: "With Okoora everything is easier. As an international agrochemicals importer, we are dealing with suppliers around the world. Okoora provides us with an all-in-one approach to managing virtually any sort of financial transaction. From issuing payments in multiple currencies, to opening accounts, locking exchange rates, and initiating AI-powered hedging strategies."

Bluevine

Small businesses deserve accessible and modern financial services, and traditional banks have underserved them for too long. The company's main goal is to build better banking solutions for growing businesses to achieve their goals with confidence. With a global presence of more than 500 employees, Bluevine hires problem solvers, innovators, and collaborators to help build a better financial future for small business owners.

Bluevine provides small business owners with an all-in-one digital banking experience that includes checking, flexible funding, and bill-pay management. Their mission is to enable a better financial future for small business owners through innovative banking solutions designed just for them. By combining industry-leading technology and security with their team's expertise and care, they are helping small businesses spend their time on what matters most—the next chapter of their business.

Bluevine is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled platform that is helping thousands of small businesses get quick access to funds to address their everyday funding needs. This new investment gives us a stronger market position as we pursue bigger plans for reaching even more small businesses. With a commitment to innovation and community impact, their mission is to help every small business—and every team member—thrive.

Eyal Lifshitz, Bluevine's CEO stated, "Our vision is to enable a better future for small business owners. Since 2013, we've provided small businesses access to more than $13 billion in financing ​​and have an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. As a top small business banking provider trusted by thousands of small business owners, we're proud to offer a full suite of tailored banking solutions, including a business checking account, bill pay services and a line of credit."

BlueVine was founded in 2013 by Eyal Lifshitz- CEO, and Nir Klar- CTO and Israel GM. They are located in Israel and USA, have over 500 employees and over 400,000 customers across all 50 states; and their notable investors are Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures.

UST

UST Innovation Israel seeks out innovative Israeli start-ups and provides them with support in areas where they are lacking because of their size. Very often Israeli start-ups find themselves in a position where they have secured a deal but encounter issues with the fulfillment of said deal. This is where UST comes in; offering a growth partnership in which it can leverage its vast experience and information for the benefit of these growing start-ups. This creates a duality where Israeli companies can serve to benefit UST and/or its clients, while the latter can provide knowledge from their vantage point and push Israeli innovators forward, allowing for a win-win outcome for all parties involved.

Michael Marx, Head of UST Innovation Israel stated, “We are constantly seeking to partner with startups at all different stages. At the relevant early stages, we are providing subject matter expertise with relevant product fit know-how from real-life cases we meet with our clients. With growth stage startups we are engaged in co-development all through joint go to market and obtaining joint projects.”

UST is a digital transformation solutions company operating in 30 countries, with an engineering firepower of over 35,000 globally. They work with companies across a variety of industries, such as health care, retail, and finance, including many Fortune 500 companies. For the past 3+ years, it has also operated in Israel as UST Innovation Israel - a corporate innovation growth partner seeking to connect Israeli tech to the world.

Frontegg

Customers nowadays expect apps to offer a comprehensive user management experience, which creates a challenge for development teams. Frontegg is the only solution that provides robust and scalable user management infrastructure for B2B SaaS, handling the full user journey. The platform is multi-tenant at its core, which enables organization-level granularity for any setting or configuration. For a comprehensive user experience, Frontegg offers a self-serve Admin Portal, which provides the user with full visibility and control over their personal and organizational settings. Frontegg’s offering emphasizes ease of deployment and rapid time-to-value while providing a highly scalable solution. The platform enables development teams in small-medium businesses to quickly get started and saves them time and money. This makes Frontegg a popular choice for companies from critical industries such as Fintech, Cybersecurity and medical.

Frontegg provides a robust user management platform for B2B SaaS applications supporting the full user journey. Since its founding in 2019 by Sagi Rodin (CEO) and Aviad Mizrachi (CTO), Frontegg serves as the user management infrastructure for leading B2B SaaS companies around the globe, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 100 companies. In July 2022 the company announced $40M in series B funding co-led by Stripes and global software investor Insight Partners. This follows December 2021 $25M Series A and brings the total amount raised from leading VCs including Pitango First, Global Founders Capital and i3 Equity, to $70M. The company holds offices in Tel Aviv and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sagi Rodin, CEO and Co-Founder: “Users of business apps expect to seamlessly sign up for products using modern authentication methods, invite team members, control their roles, define organization-wide security policies and upgrade subscription tiers. Building these capabilities in-house is extremely resource-intensive due to their complexity, sensitivity and scope. Existing user management products offer partial solutions because they only solve authentication and are built to manage individuals, not teams and organizations.”

PayMe

PayMe is a leader in embedded finance solutions enabling marketplaces and platforms servicing SMBs to embed financial products into their value proposition that's becoming one-stop shop providers for their users.

While large businesses have the luxury of experts and dedicated personnel for finance, marketing, sales, and other specific areas, a small business, in most cases a single person, is expected to perform and excel in all these areas singlehandedly and actually spends 57% of his time on operational overhead tasks.

PayMe has developed a platform that provides fintech services, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services via an API that can be integrated under any brand, addressing the needs of SMBs while also allowing PayMe partners to generate new revenue streams from these channels.

These services include instant digital onboarding, credit card processing, alternative payment methods, pre-integrated services needed to run and manage a business, online and offline POS solutions, automatic invoicing, and credit card reconciliation.

In addition, it offers flexible payment terms - allowing a business to pay its suppliers using available funds received from sales and split the payment into several installments without impacting their current credit score.

Adam Kima Co-Founder & CEO: "We've set the goal of revolutionizing the lives of small business owners by "letting the baker bake. Our technology is levelling the playing field and enabling small businesses to focus on their core business while we take care of everything else".

PayMe, a FinTech startup based in Tel Aviv, was founded in 2015 by Adam Kima CEO, and Adam Kogan CPO. PayMe is bootstrapped, raising only $150,000 when it was founded. The company employs 60 people.

PayMe enables its partners to embed: Payment Acceptance, B2B Payments, Digital Bookkeeping and Loans & Financing. Allowing PayMe's partners to enhance their value proposition, dramatically increase their revenue from each SMB, and increase the stickiness of their product. PayMe supports 200+ partners and 100,000+ SMBs globally.

morning

Small businesses are usually created out of passion and great love for their doing - products or services and a desire for professional freedom. However, self-employed people also have to deal with a new, stressful and complex world of managing businesses that requires them to exert a lot of effort.

“morning by Green Invoice” provides advanced and easy-to-use tools for SMBs, from generating invoices and managing income and expenses, as well as dealing with reporting to authorities. Thus saving a lot of time and increasing management efficiency, which are two crucial factors for small businesses.

The combination of advanced technology with quality content and a supportive community frees the business owner to do what they love and manage their business at the same time with fun and ease. Or in other words - making their business a pleasure.

“The Israeli economy is heavily reliant on small businesses. Most of these businesses are managed by just one person who must engage in many additional layers of expertise, knowledge, and time, all of which require extensive knowledge and time. Lack of knowledge and appropriate tools result in the closing of many businesses," says Lior Wilczynski, Co-Founder & CEO of morning.

“morning by Green Invoice” is an Israeli fintech company founded in 2011 by the company's CEO Lior Wilczynski, and her partner Rami Gabai, CTO. There are over 130K active businesses served by the company, most of which are small businesses. Two years ago, Fortissimo Capital, a leading private equity fund, invested 20 million dollars in the company. morning's offices in Tel Aviv are staffed by over 100 employees who have a common goal: to make the lives of freelancers, and small business owners much simpler and more efficient.

Atera

Atera is a cloud-based, IT management platform that empowers IT professionals to provide real-time, high-quality services to their end users, anytime and from anywhere. The platform combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Ticketing and Help Desk, Patch Management, IT automation, Powerful Scripting, and Advanced Reporting capabilities — a true all-in-one platform. Atera has a broad ecosystem of partners allowing SMBs to enhance their IT toolbox by leveraging pre-integrated solutions, available to them through the Atera App Center.

Atera’s transparent, industry-disruptive pricing model helps SMBs grow their business without increasing their costs because they only get billed a fixed monthly fee for the number of technicians that actually use the platform, instead of per devices that they monitor. With the built-in IT automation profiles and patch management capabilities, Atera liberates IT staff from redundant, cost-inefficient processes that consume resources and talent, so they can become more productive and proactive.

Atera was founded in 2016 by CEO Gil Pekelman and CTO Oshri Moyal. The company’s HQ is based in Rothchild in Tel Aviv and has over 200 workers, 42% of which are women. Atera is currently used by more than 11,000 IT professionals in over 105 countries. In 2021, after being bootstrapped since the company’s inception, Atera raised over $100 million from General Atlantic and K1.

Deel

Deel, launched in April 2019 by Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang, is an international payroll, compliance, and HR solution that allows companies to hire remote workers anywhere in the world. It raised $425 million in Series D funding, taking the total amount raised by the company to over $630 million. The latest funding round values the company at $5.5 billion. Deel serves more than 11,000 customers in over 150 countries, including the likes of Nike, Klarna, Coinbase, Intercom and Shopify. In 3 years the team has grown from four to over 2,000 employees from 75 countries, with 50 being based in Israel.

Deel was founded with the vision of helping millions of people get the opportunity to work for the best companies in the world, regardless of where they live. Thanks to online tools that simplify HR, global hiring is on the rise, and it’s not just about WFH anymore, but rather a shift in the mindset of companies to be more international and distributed when building teams. We knew that just providing the technology to hire, onboard and pay people internationally wasn’t enough. We had to find ways to help employers find, manage and grow their global workforce. Today Deel helps companies hire anyone, anywhere through its global payroll and compliance platform. Companies can hire, manage, and pay independent workers and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, in a few minutes, compliantly.

Alex Bouziz, Co-Founder & CEO of Deel: “SMBs and SMEs are crucial to the future of work, not just for employment creation and economic growth, but to drive innovation and competition around the world. Deel is uniquely placed to help unlock the full potential of these businesses by making hiring and working with remote talent easier. Deel’s all-in-one platform supports SMBs whether they are hiring contractors, onboarding employees, or running global payroll in more than 150 countries.”

Cyberint

Cyberint provides organizations & small businesses with extensive visibility into their external risk exposure by combining threat intelligence with attack surface reconnaissance. The company’s platform ARGOS leverages automatic discovery of open, deep, and dark web risk analysis to enable cybersecurity teams to detect digital risks earlier. Cyberint can locate and shut down fraudsters and brand impersonators in just a few hours, protecting the client company’s good name and its customers.

Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint explains: ''We invest a notable amount of time and resources to prevent online loss prevention. These efforts increase during peak times, in parallel with fraud during the holiday season, for example, and especially for businesses. Combating phishing at these times is a major preoccupation for us, as it’s an activity that’s a precursor to many incidents, the number of which also rises when the business is busy and increases its options.''

Cyberint, the Impactful Intelligence company, was established in 2010 and has raised $68M to date. Most recent investors include StageOne Venture’s Late-Stage Arm, Neva SGR, and Viola Growth. The company's team of over 130 employees is led by CEO, Yochai Corem. Cyberint HQ is in Petah Tikvah, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Paris and more.