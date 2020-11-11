Israeli cyber firm SentinelOne just won’t stop. After raising $120 million a year and a half ago, and following another $200 million payday from February this year, Reuters reports that the company has completed another funding round totaling $267 million. This recent funding round was based on a company valuation of $3 billion, which is almost 3 times the February total.

Detecting bad apples on the organizational network

SentinelOne’s product enables the identification and prevention of cyber-attacks in real-time and across multiple vectors, from laptops to cloud computing systems. Enterprises that utilize the technology can detect malicious behavior in the organizational network, and contain it in real-time.

The system is managed through the cloud and continues to provide full-proof protection even when the device is disconnected from the network. The technology blocks EPP attacks, while at the same time acting as a response, defense, and visibility platform for EDR. SentinelOne’s main goal is to provide a higher success rate than other market players and their more traditional anti-virus solutions.

In February $200M, now $267M

The current $267 million funding round was led by Insight Partners and Third Point Ventures, and based on a $3 billion valuation. Previously, when fundraising $200 million in February, the company’s valuation stood still at $1.1 billion. The company aims to use the funds to expand into new markets and for acquisitions. In an interview with Reuters, CEO and co-founder Tomer Weingarten noted that the company is planning on going public in the next 12 months.

SentinelOne was founded in 2013 by Tomer Weingarten and Almog Cohen. The company employs a team of 500 spread throughout a Tel Aviv R&D center, Amsterdam, Singapore, London, and Tokyo.