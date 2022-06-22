Sarona Ventures was founded in 2017 as an arm of the Sarona Partners Group, by Philip Bouaziz (Chairman) and Toot Shani (CEO), on the grounds of the Bouaziz family office investment house. Sarona Ventures’ vision is to invest in and accelerate young Israeli entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey, to help technology startups expand globally and continue to move the Israeli ecosystem forward. Yesterday, Sarona Partners announced several significant new investors have joined their $20 million fund.

Impressive track record

Joining the fund are impressive people with impressive backgrounds: Unicorn co-founders from TripActions, Verbit, Deel, ContentSquare and SumUP; founders and managers from global funds including Spark Capital (which invested in Twitter and Slack), Green Bay Ventures (which invested in Lime, Dropbox, DocSign, Spotify and MoonPay), and Andreessen Horowitz’s General Partner Anish Acharya (who led the firm’s investments in Deel and Titan); Orrick global law firm; the Afflelou family, owners of the French optics consortium; Johann 'Hansi' Hansmann, Austria’s largest angel investor; Justin Mateen, co-founder of Tinder; Dr. Ravi Dattatreya, Managing Partner at Margosa Ventures; and Olivier Elbaz, former General Manager at Salesforce, have all invested in Sarona’s new fund.

With the new investors participating in the fund, Sarona Ventures and Partners can continue to do what they do best: invest in top talent and top startups. The fund has already invested in multiple different startups like: TINT, a company that enables tech platforms around the world to embed insurance and regulations into products; ByondXR, a 3D and augmented reality company; Salvador Tech, a cyber-attack, software, and hardware recovery company; Agora, an investment management software; Depoint, whose solution helps retail organizations track their inner-workings; and Medcase, a company that provides medical data to giants like Google.

With aggregated investments in over 300 startups to date, the Group’s portfolio includes seven unicorn companies, including, Deel ($5.5 billion valuation), and Verbit ($2 billion valuation). The new fund and new investor partnerships will allow them to continue this impressive track record. As Toot Shani, founding partner and CEO of Sarona Partners stated, “We are lucky and proud to have so many amazing people join our vision. We are honoured to have our scale-up strategy validated by the best people in the industry. With the help and advice from such amazing investors, our startups will fly.”