Israeli startup Salto, which developed a business application configuration SaaS tool, emerges from stealth mode with a $27 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures.

Configurating all business management platforms in one place

A company’s ability to update and synchronize BizOps platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, and NetSuite to current company need is extremely important for day-to-day success. But doing so is difficult, and current processes are outdated, labor-intensive, time-consuming, prone to error, and highly inefficient.

"We realized the challenges BizOps teams face are very similar to the problems encountered by software and DevOps engineers on a daily basis," said Salto co-founder and CEO Rami Tamir. "So we adapted software development fundamentals and best practices to the BizOps field. There's no need to reinvent the wheel; the same techniques used to make high-quality software can also be applied to keeping control over business applications."

With a "company-as-a-code approach", Israeli startup Salto developed a one-stop-shop system that enables complete control over every change made to the various platforms’ configuration. Essentially, Salto automatically extracts the configuration elements of different business applications and translates them to a new declarative language called NaCl ("Not Another Configuration Language"). Using NaCl with Git, the applications' configurations can be collaboratively edited and deployed back to the live business apps, or to a staging environment for testing. Salto began offering an open-source product earlier this year, with the recent emergence from stealth marking the launch of its SaaS solution.

While launching its enterprise SaaS offering today, an open-source version of Salto is also available, staying true to the spirit of modern software development. "We envision an open ecosystem that doesn't lock users into using Salto alone. Similar to other open-source software projects, we foresee a thriving community of members adding their own integrations, solutions and reusable code to share with the community," said Tamir.

Salto was founded in 2019 by Rami Tamir, Benny Schnaider, and Gil Hoffer. The trio founded the company after selling 3 companies to Cisco, Oracle, and Red Hat (Qumranet, Ravello, and Pentacom) for over $700 million. The company’s R&D center is based in Tel Aviv and employs a team of 30. Salto’s Seed round was invested out of the founders’ own pockets.