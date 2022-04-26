Riverside.fm, the leading remote recording platform, announced $35 million in Series B funding led by Oren Zeev, with participation from Lachy Chroom and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Six

From debate club to recording studio

Riverside started out as a debate platform. Though they did see some traction from big politicians, like Hilary Clinton, the momentum never really stuck. Then, people started asking them if they could use the debate platform to create videos instead. This was a huge revelation for the Riverside team, so they decided to pivot to online recordings. This took off with the help of an infamous pandemic.

As the pandemic threw us into the virtual world, virtual recording solutions were a must. Whether needed for a university lecture, or board meeting, our online presence needed to be recorded. Sure, there are plenty of options to choose from, like Zoom, but Riverside has an edge: the quality of their recordings is simply better. Riverside.fm makes it easy to record remote content that looks and sounds like they were recorded in a million-dollar studio.

Riverside is the go-to audio and video recording service in the broadcast media, entertainment, and tech spaces with capabilities in producing podcasts, interviews, and internal and external communication videos. They have unparalleled audio and video quality while offering worry-free workloads. Their quality is unmatched because they don't compress or cut away any portions– users, therefore, don't have to compromise on simplicity or quality. Moreover, for any content being created, all those involved in the process have easy access and editing, continuous uploading, and automatic transcriptions. Teams can share informative dashboards and spaces, making it an effective tool for team collaboration. From podcasts to keynote speeches, virtual events, webinars, or remote video production, Riverside has got you covered for all your recording needs. They have already facilitated millions of recordings on their platform; as Riverside works from the browser, web, or mobile application, it enables everyone to create high-quality content without needing any professional gear or knowledge.

Riverside is trusted by Spotify, iHeart Media, NPR, Ted, the Economist, Fox Sports, Marvel, and the New York Times. With the new capital, the company plans to expand its current team and invest in building a more robust experience for creators.

Riverside was founded in 2019 by brothers Nadav Keyson (CEO) and Gideon Keyson (CTO). They have raised $47 million to date, and employ 90 people with teams in Tel Aviv, New York, and Amsterdam.