Israel-based, cyber-security company ReSec Technologies, which provides organizations with a comprehensive malware prevention solution, announced that it has integrated its ReSecure Web solution with Menlo Security's Cloud Secure Web Gateway to enable end to end web browsing and downloads protection.

"We are thrilled to partner with Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, to bring customers a combined solution that fully addresses their web security concerns," said Oren Shnitzer, ReSec's founder and CTO. "ReSec and Menlo share a prevention-driven approach to security, eliminating both known and unknown malware threats, without compromising user experience."

Founded in 2012 by Oren Shnitzer and Dotan Bar Noy, ReSec's leading product ReSecure Web provides end-to-end malware protection, arriving via downloaded documents from the web. It maintains the original file outside of the organization's network and creates a threat-free and fully functional replica in real-time for safe access by the user. A rich policy editor offers diverse alternatives to exclude specific file types, treat URLs, and configure security settings levels.

The Menlo Security Cloud Secure Web Gateway is built on an Isolation Core, which separates the enterprise network from the public web while providing users with secure, low-latency connections to the Internet and SaaS applications. The platform operates almost entirely on the cloud and is constructed to enable companies easier transition to a cloud environment.

"Menlo Security's integration with ReSec enables download of threat-free and fully functional documents in their native format using our Cloud Secure Web Gateway with Isolation Core. The joint solution mitigates a critical threat vector while improving productivity for users," said Sanjit Shah, head of strategic alliances for Menlo Security.