Israel continues to lead the world in the tech sectors, with over $25 billion raised in funding since January 2021. Of that, more than $2.2 billion have been invested in Israeli start-ups that focus on climate technology.

With the climate crisis becoming more and more concerning, climate tech is becoming more and more popular. According to PwC, capital raising for global climate tech companies has reached a peak of $87.5 billion over 12 months, (June 2020-June 2021), an increase of 210% from the previous year. Israel is joining the global trend as there are 1,200 climate companies, 637 of them are start-ups that are developing climate technologies. Not only are we the start-up nation, but we are also beginning to become the climate-innovation nation, too.

Here is a list of companies that experienced some of the highest fund rounds this past year; though, in different fields, each company is making a difference to the planet in one way or another.

Future Meat Technologies

Future Meat Technologies is a food-tech company that is racing towards bringing delicious and cost-effective cultured meat to the market by 2023. The company opened the world’s first industrial line for cultured meat, with the power to scale the production of their products.

Credit: Future Meat Technologies

Founded in 2018, their latest Funding Round received $347 million. Future Meat’s production requires 99% less land, 96% less freshwater and emits 80% fewer greenhouse gases than traditional meat production.

Wiliot

The Wiliot Platform combines cloud services and IoT Pixels which are sticker-like computing elements that can power themselves by harvesting radio frequency energy. Wiliot’s solution is a platform that continually analyzes sensory data from the IoT Pixels, self-learns to improve its algorithm, and communicates valuable insights for every single unit of inventory as it’s made, distributed, sold, owned, reused, and recycled.

Credit: Wiliot

Wiliot was founded in 2017 and has raised $200 million in its last funding round. The intelligence that Wiliot’s IoT technology brings to supply chains, helps companies create a circular economy, reduce waste, and operate more efficiently, all of which have a positive impact on the environment.

UBQ Materials

UBQ Materials created a revolutionary way to take ordinary household waste that cannot be recycled and convert it into a new worldwide-patented material that can be used to make the kind of familiar products people use every day.

UBQ thermoplastic material. Credit: UBQ Materials

Founded in 2012, UBQ Materials raised $170 million in its latest round of fundraising. The UBQ material is the most climate-positive thermoplastic material on the market today. For every 1 kg of UBQ created, almost 12 kg of CO2 equivalent is prevented from polluting the environment over a 20-year period.

Via

Via is a centrally managed network of shuttles that optimize its routing and scheduling according to the real-time demand and conditions of a city. It is essentially building the world’s most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for any rider while lowering the cost of public transit and providing accessible options that rival the convenience of a personal car.

Credit:Via

Founded in 2021, Via raised $170 million in its last fundraising round. Via is making an environmental impact because it increases network efficiency, reduces traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Via reported that in 2019 riders in New York saved more than 22 million pounds of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere and 29 million vehicle miles thanks to shared rides.