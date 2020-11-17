Israeli e-Mobility startup REE Automotive continues to innovate the electric vehicle (EV) future, after last month showcasing its 3 new EV platform prototypes. The Israeli automotive startup announced that its teaming up with São Paulo-based multi-billion dollar producer of automotive wheels and structural components, Iochpe-Maxion.

"Partnering with Maxion was the clear choice"

The partnership will center around the co-development and manufacturing of wheel design and chassis solution to fit REE’s corner module and EV design. As we’ve wrote about before, REE develops advanced and lightweight flat electric vehicle platforms, on which vehicle manufacturers can fit their own vehicle design.

"Collaborating with REE showcases Maxion's mission to connect our current business with OEMs and advanced mobility players such as REE," said Dr. Saul Reichman, Head of Maxion Advanced Technologies and Global Director, Innovation & Corporate Venturing, Maxion Wheels. "Our work with REE to innovate a new type of wheel and chassis creates the opportunity to further diversify both our product portfolio and customer base. Since the inauguration last year of Maxion Advanced Technologies, an innovation initiative searching for adjacent and disruptive automotive-related new business opportunities, our team has been actively seeking innovative endeavors where we can apply our wheel and chassis expertise to new mobility EV applications."

Furthermore, the platforms can be adapted to fit the needs of the autonomous future, while also including different mobility service capabilities like last mile delivery, MaaS, light to medium duty EV logistics and robo taxis. By incorporating Maxion's vast wheel and chassis design and advanced materials experience into the system integration process, REE's electric vehicle platform will weigh less and have more free space for alternative propulsion sources.

"Partnering with Maxion was the clear choice for us given its advanced technical capabilities and global presence," said Tali Miller Levin, Vice President, Corporate Development, REE. "We are delighted to add Maxion to our exclusive production network of top Tier 1 partners, which fortifies the market leadership of REE by leveraging Maxion's existing wheel and chassis capabilities for our REEboard production demands."