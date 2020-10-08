Israeli e-vehicle (EV) magician REE Automotive, which develops EV platforms, released a new video showcasing 3 new prototypes of the company’s Next-Gen EV platforms.

Even before COVID chaos, the e-Mobility market was trending upwards, only to be accelerated by the outbreak of the pandemic and its accompanying increase in e-commerce activity. With global vehicle manufacturers looking to outsource EV development, and the global standard edging its way towards autonomous cars, REE looks to leverage these growing trends into market growth. Founded in 2011 by Daniel Barel and Ahishay Sardes, REE has raised over $160 million to date.

REE has developed two core innovations; the REEcorner integrates all traditional vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, e-motor) into the arch of the wheel and the REEboard which is a completely flat and modular platform. The three new prototypes combine REE’s technology with a scalable platform that comes in different sizes, depending on commercial need.

The REEboard becomes very enticing for global manufacturers, as proven with recent partnership with Indian manufacturer giant Mahindra, due to its almost customizable feature and flat body, allowing vehicle makers the freedom to apply their own design to the vehicle body.

Daniel Barel, REE Co-Founder and CEO: "EVs, particularly e-delivery vehicles, are in huge demand, with growth drivers including global carbon-emission regulatory policies coupled with a booming e-commerce. There is also a rapid rise in 'mobility as a service' (MaaS). Our modular platform is set to revolutionize electric mobility and as we shared today, the journey is well underway. Our platform provides the perfect blank canvas for our customers on which to build EVs tailored to their needs, whether it's a fully autonomous last-mile delivery vehicle, a spacious yet compact urban shuttle or a flexible delivery truck with higher load capacity on a smaller footprint."

In the video REE showcases three of its modular next-generation EV platforms on the track, demonstrating its propriatary X-by-Wire technology in P1, P2 and P4 platforms. The P1 platform of up to 1.3-ton GVW is geared for LSV last-mile inner-city delivery applications. The P2 platform scales up to 2.5-tons GVW and is designed to transport passengers and cargo. The P4 platform offers up to 4.5-tons GVW and is uniquely built for the North American market delivery segment.

Autonomous-ready, but for now MaaS and commercial focused

All REE platforms are autonomous ready and are fully compatible with any ADAS interface. Multiple redundancy systems, coupled with X-by Wire control of steering, braking and driving ensure the highest possible efficiency and safety standards. The platform becomes extremely viable for MaaS services, commercial vans, autonomous shuttles, and more.

"REE's ambition is to be the industry leader in next-gen EV platforms. Already we have strategically partnered with key global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, including Mahindra and KYB, to develop the EVs of tomorrow. Our adaptable, modular platforms provide the perfect solution for future mobility solutions, offering versatility and freedom of design – for commercial EVs, autonomous last-mile delivery pods and beyond. And with the unprecedented boom in e-commerce accelerated by COVID 19, the need for EV fleets is increasing exponentially. Our vision, to make REE platforms the cornerstone of zero-emission EVs and AVs, is becoming a reality," explains Daniel Barel.