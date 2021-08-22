American real estate giant JLL ($12.5 billion market cap) has acquired Skyline AI – an Israeli PropTech startup using machine learning models to gain a competitive advantage in the origination and analysis of real estate opportunities. Both companies have yet to report full details of the acquisition.

JLL’s investors score big time from Skyline’s platform

Skyline AI's platform uses proprietary AI/ML models to process data from more than 300 data sources. This enables users to track 10,000 different attributes such as owner information, property characteristics, demographics, historical transactions and debt, from a pool of over 400,000 multifamily properties across the U.S. Over time, Skyline AI's platform identifies discrepancies and determines which information is most accurate to help investors maximize their investment and leasing opportunities.

Skyline's technology provides commercial real estate investors with in-depth capabilities for locating and analyzing investment opportunities in extremely short periods of time, and giving them an edge over players that rely on a lengthier human analysis. Skyline AI was founded in 2017 by Guy Zipori, Amir Leitersdorf, Iri Amirav and Or Hiltch.

What makes this PropTech acquisition even more interesting is the fact that JLL -- through JLL Spark -- is one of the Israeli startup’s investors. First adding Skyline to its portfolio in 2018.

"JLL provides the perfect platform to realize our vision of transforming CRE using AI," said Guy Zipori, co-founder and CEO, Skyline AI. "Skyline AI has worked closely with JLL as an investor since 2018. The next natural step is to become part of JLL, a multi-billion-dollar global company that sees the transformative power of the Skyline AI platform."