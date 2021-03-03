Edea AMC, an Israeli company developing solutions for the retail and commerce space, has been acquired by global ERP solutions provider, Priority Software, which is owned by TA associates and Fortissimo Capital. The merger with Edea will allow Priority to expand retail ERP solutions for global customers.

Multi-channel commerce management system

Currently, most solutions in the retail market require integrations between an ERP system and various stand-alone systems, such as point-of-sale, e-commerce, or customer loyalty programs to effectively manage the supply chain.

Both existing and new customers will enjoy Edea's end-to-end Retail Management System (RMS). Fully based on the Priority ERP platform, Priority retail customers will enjoy a wide range of solutions to effectively manage and control online and offline sales, including comprehensive management of their entire supply chain, front- and back-end processes, financials, and more. In addition, the company reports that this acquisition will help accelerate the distribution and deployment of the unified retail solution into new international markets, with the support of Priority's global partner ecosystem that operates in over 40 countries, including the U.S. and UK.

"Following a long standing and fruitful partnership with Priority Software, joining forces, and combining our expertise, is a natural evolution, and we are excited to work together to enhance Priority's product offering. With the many challenges of the pandemic, the retail and restaurant sectors have undergone significant change. In its initial phase, we witnessed a massive surge in online activity, and today, the market is preparing itself for the reopening of retail outlets and restaurants,” noted Shlomit Pinkas Elkayam, CEO and co-founder of Edea.

Now fully based on Priority ERP, these and other key functionalities will enhance the overall user experience – all from a single platform. Priority's retail customers will benefit from a holistic real-time view of their operations, a single data set with no need for interfaces, to improve consumers' purchasing experience, in-store, and online.

Developed by Edea on the Priority platform, the UNIFIED COMMERCE solution is currently deployed by hundreds of leading retail chains throughout Israel, such as Castro, Renuar, Kravitz, Mega Sport, the Israel National Parks Authority, and many others. Edea's solution is also used by hundreds of shops of Israeli franchisees of international brands, including Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Superdry, Desigual, Swatch, TOUS, Carters, Columbia, Aldo, Steve Madden, Replay, Sketchers, Impress, ACE, Auto Depot, KIKO Milano, Yves Rocher, Keds, Nintendo, Heinemann, James Richardson Duty Free, and more.

"To support this market's dynamic needs, namely the synergy between in-store and e-commerce activities, backed by multi-channel operational management, merging Edea solutions with Priority ERP, will give our customers a uniquely tailored response to meet their business needs. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our presence in the retail sector and offer customers unified management and control of their operations, logistics, sales, and employees, that in turn, will enhance consumers' shopping experience,” said Andres Richter, CEO of Priority Software.

“Today, a multi-channel commerce management system demands a robust back-end, matched with smart operations, fast response, and creativity. With Priority, we know we can deliver what our customers need, not only today, but well into the future. Over the years, Priority and Edea have consistently proven their growth capabilities, and I am excited about the opportunities that await us when we work together as a single entity, supported by Priority's entire partner network,” added Elkayam.