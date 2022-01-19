Polar Security, a cloud-native data security company, announced today it has raised an $8.5 million seed financing round and launched out of stealth. The funding round was led by Glilot Capital Partners with participation from IBI Tech Fund.

With the migration to the cloud and the explosion in the number of data stores, data creation has become chaotic and frenzied. It is nearly impossible to see, follow and protect managed and unmanaged data throughout a company’s workloads. Meaning, data stores, which hold sensitive data, aren't properly secured. Even more problematic, developers unintentionally create complex trails of “shadow data” - data that security and compliance teams don’t know exists - which also presents a significant threat. Shadow data can include extremely sensitive business-dependent information, including IaaS databases, logs, backups, debug dumps, and data within operational cloud services. Complicating things further, mapping data and where it flows to has traditionally been a very tedious and manual process, resulting in a major drain on resources and information that quickly becomes outdated.

Polar Security to the rescue

Polar Security is meant to help companies with said obstacles by automating their data security across known and unknown data stores, to continuously prevent cloud data vulnerabilities and compliance violations at any scale. Until now, this was an unsolvable challenge. Every company must work to best protect its data, and now they can, with Polar Security.

Polar Security essentially continuously and automatically secures cloud-native data at a fast pace. They do so by detecting and following sensitive data across all cloud-native data stores including managed, unmanaged, and unknown shadow data. Their technology classifies which data stores hold sensitive data and follows actual and potential data flows to pinpoint how to prevent data and compliance vulnerabilities.

“As basic as it seems, many companies don’t know where their data stores are, what’s inside that data, and where that data is going,” said Kobi Samboursky, Founder and Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners. “This is what excites us about Polar Security. By ensuring data stores are secured as well as in compliance with the company's regulatory policies as soon as they are created, Polar’s technology will become a foundational piece of every CISO’s toolkit moving forward.”

Polar Security was founded in 2021 by Dov Yoran (Chairman), Guy Shanny (CEO), and Roey Yaacovi (CTO).