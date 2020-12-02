Multinational health tech conglomerate Philips taps Israeli IoT security startup CyberMDX to integrate its healthcare security solution into Philips’ new healthcare-focused cyber-security services. The Israeli startup has developed a data-security platform tailored to the healthcare sector. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents by utilizing cloud-based cyber-security measures to protect the IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) industry.

Protecting medical device integrity

As hospitals and medical centers become heavily reliant on the capabilities of their medical devices and clinical networks, the limitless flow of data-based possibilities further enhances a doctor’s method of providing the best care possible through a digital companion. So, to assure safety of use and medical privacy for their wide network of medical relevant customers, Philips has partnered with the Israeli startup.

"The size and complexity of modern healthcare networks necessitate a robust multi-tiered security approach," said Amir Magner CEO of CyberMDX. "Protecting the integrity of our medical devices so that our healthcare professionals can continue to provide their lifesaving services is our primary mission at CyberMDX and we believe that our partnership with Philips will be a tremendous asset towards furthering that goal."

As part of the partnership, Philips' customers will gain access to CyberMDX's leading services including the company's mapping and evaluation capabilities, medical device risk assessment, security prioritization, threat detection and intelligence, intrusion prevention, compliance and governance, and related support. According to CyberMDX, the collaboration will help form a core foundation for development and implementation of a full cyber-security plan for Philips' customers.

"Philips is pleased to work with CyberMDX to provide health technology customers with vendor-neutral solutions to protect connected medical systems and devices," said Conrad Smits, Head of Global Services and Solutions at Philips. "We look forward to offering integrated services to secure and protect technologies that have the promise to transform healthcare."

CyberMDX was founded in 2016 by former head of cyber at Israel's Prime Minister's office, CEO Amir Magner and Moti Shniberg.