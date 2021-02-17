Well, that was quick.

Founded just two years ago, Israeli startup Bridgecrew has been acquired by the Israeli-American cyber giant - PaloAlto Networks. The acquisition, which was first reported a month ago on Calcalist, is officially announced today, and is estimated to be upwards of $200 million.

Codified cloud security

Currently, most cloud security products flood problems, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. However, these issues eventually find their way to the development teams, who then scatter to find solutions. This is how bottlenecks form with thousands of JIRA tickets, bringing on critical security risks that DevSecOps teams can’t solve.

The Bridgcrew platform automates security remediation, enabling engineers to solve problems at the click of button. The company's developer-first IaC (Infrastructure-as-Code) security platform offers developers and DevOps teams a systematic way to enforce infrastructure security standards throughout the development lifecycle.

"We have dedicated ourselves to building developer-first tools that bridge the gap between developers and cloud security. By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will be able to bring codified cloud security to the developer community on a wider scale. We look forward to working together to continue shifting cloud security left,” said Idan Tendler, co-founder and CEO of Bridgecrew.

Bridgecrew was founded in 2019 by Idan Tendler, previously CEO at Fortscale, which was acquired by RSA in 2018; Barak Shoster and Guy Eisenkot. The company has raised $18 million to date, which means that stakeholders see their investment grow tenfold. Among the investors, Battery Ventures and NFX led the previous round. In addition, a number of key players from Silicon Valley’s cyber sector look to profit from this deal as well, including Kevin Mahaffey, founder of Lookout; David Hannigan, head of data security at Spotify; David Tsao, CISO at Marqeta; Srinath Kuruvadi, head of cloud security at Netflix; and Ely Kahn, Principal Product Manager at AWS. The company has a team of 30 employees in the U.S. and Israel, who will join the founders at Palo Alto’s Tel Aviv R&D center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bridgecrew, and their widely adopted and trusted developer security platform, to Palo Alto Networks. When combined, Prisma Cloud customers will benefit from having security embedded in the very foundation of their cloud infrastructure," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.